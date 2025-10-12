NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's South Point 400 from pole position as he looks to get closer to securing his long-awaited first championship.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star set the fastest lap of all 38 drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a blistering lap, enough to beat out the other seven remaining playoff drivers, five of whom will line up directly behind him in second to sixth places.
However, none of those top six are Team Penske's playoff stars, with JGR locking out the top three and Hendrick Motorsports providing the next three cars in line.
Joey Logano will start ninth, with Hamlin's 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick splitting him from the remaining postseason pack after he narrowly squeezed in at the end of last Sunday's elimination race .
Ryan Blaney is the sole playoff driver outside the top ten, setting the 14th fastest time to leave a potentially crucial gap at the start of the race. .
Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and William Byron rounded out the top five, with Kyle Larson the last of that six-car run of playoff contenders in sixth.
With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Las Vegas?
After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Las Vegas, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 South Point 400.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing
|8
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing
|9
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske
|10
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Chris Buescher (17)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|12
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|13
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing
|14
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske
|15
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing
|16
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing
|17
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing
|18
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports
|19
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club
|20
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing
|21
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team
|22
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports
|23
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|HYAK Motorsports
|25
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports
|28
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing
|30
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske
|32
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing
|33
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing
|34
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|35
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing
|36
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|JJ Yeley (44)
|NY Racing Team
|38
|Katherine Legge (78)
|Live Fast Motorsports
