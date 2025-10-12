close global

An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas

Chris Deeley
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's South Point 400 from pole position as he looks to get closer to securing his long-awaited first championship.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star set the fastest lap of all 38 drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a blistering lap, enough to beat out the other seven remaining playoff drivers, five of whom will line up directly behind him in second to sixth places.

However, none of those top six are Team Penske's playoff stars, with JGR locking out the top three and Hendrick Motorsports providing the next three cars in line.

Joey Logano will start ninth, with Hamlin's 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick splitting him from the remaining postseason pack after he narrowly squeezed in at the end of last Sunday's elimination race .

Ryan Blaney is the sole playoff driver outside the top ten, setting the 14th fastest time to leave a potentially crucial gap at the start of the race. .

Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and William Byron rounded out the top five, with Kyle Larson the last of that six-car run of playoff contenders in sixth.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Las Vegas?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Las Vegas, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 South Point 400.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing
2Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing
4Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports
6Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports
7Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing
8Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing
9Joey Logano (22)Team Penske
10Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing
11Chris Buescher (17)Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
12Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports
13Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing
14Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske
15Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing
16Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing
17Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing
18Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports
19Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing
21Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team
22Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports
23Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports
25Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing
26John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club
27Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports
28Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports
29Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing
30Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports
31Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske
32Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing
33Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing
34Brad Keselowski (6)Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
35Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing
37JJ Yeley (44)NY Racing Team
38Katherine Legge (78)Live Fast Motorsports

