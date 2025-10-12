NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas

Change your timezone:

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's South Point 400 from pole position as he looks to get closer to securing his long-awaited first championship.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star set the fastest lap of all 38 drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a blistering lap, enough to beat out the other seven remaining playoff drivers, five of whom will line up directly behind him in second to sixth places.

However, none of those top six are Team Penske's playoff stars, with JGR locking out the top three and Hendrick Motorsports providing the next three cars in line.

Joey Logano will start ninth, with Hamlin's 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick splitting him from the remaining postseason pack after he narrowly squeezed in at the end of last Sunday's elimination race .

Ryan Blaney is the sole playoff driver outside the top ten, setting the 14th fastest time to leave a potentially crucial gap at the start of the race. .

Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott and William Byron rounded out the top five, with Kyle Larson the last of that six-car run of playoff contenders in sixth.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Las Vegas?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at Las Vegas, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 South Point 400.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports 6 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports 7 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing 8 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing 9 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske 10 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Chris Buescher (17) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 12 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports 13 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing 14 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske 15 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing 16 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing 17 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing 18 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports 19 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing 21 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team 22 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports 23 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports 25 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing 26 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club 27 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports 28 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports 29 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing 30 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports 31 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske 32 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing 33 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing 34 Brad Keselowski (6) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 35 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley (44) NY Racing Team 38 Katherine Legge (78) Live Fast Motorsports

