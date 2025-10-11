Connor Zilisch claims Max Verstappen's road in F1 'easier' than NASCAR success

Change your timezone:

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has compared his rise in the sport to Max Verstappen's in F1, claiming that the road to the top in NASCAR will be harder for him.

Verstappen is a four-time world champion in F1 and one of the series' greatest ever drivers, the youngest ever to compete in the sport and its youngest ever race winner, and Zilisch knows that he has some way to go to be thought of alongside the Dutchman.

The recently-announced 2026 Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver admitted that he'll be hard pressed to jump to the highest level as smoothly as Verstappen – who won on his first start with Red Bull's senior team at the age of just 18 – but caveated that with the idea that the F1 path had been laid out more smoothly than his own NASCAR track to the top.

Citing the 'way he was brought up' (Verstappen's father Jos raced in F1 for nearly a decade, starting over 100 races and getting his son involved at a very early age) and the bigger pace gap between cars in F1, Zilisch warned that he faces a harder jump than the F1 legend when he hits the Cup Series full time next year.

Zilisch: I get confidence from Verstappen success

Speaking to CBS Sports, Zilisch praised Verstappen's talent and achievements, while pointing out the differences between their situations.

“Obviously, Max Verstappen is a once-in-a-generation talent, and it’s hard to say I’m going to be like him and have as successful a jump to the highest level as he did. I know the jump to the Cup Series is nothing easy, and it’s going to be tough no matter what and no matter who you are.

“I feel that just the way he was brought up, it might be a little bit easier for him, and especially in F1, with how car-dependent it is. I feel it’s easier to rise to the occasion.

“I think it is going to be a bit of a harder jump than maybe a guy like Max Verstappen going to F1. But, you know, it’s definitely possible. And I get confidence from a guy like him who was able to do it at my age.”

