Star driver's mother caught out by 'NASCAR boxing' post

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Jesse Love Jr has revealed that his mom was duped by a social media post.

Love is currently in the midst of a playoff fight in the series, getting through to the round of eight and looking likely to be able to challenge the likes of Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier for the title.

He is the youngest ever winner of a NASCAR sanctioned championship, having won the ARCA Menards Series West championship in 2020 at age 15.

Love and Zilisch are great friends, but also fiercely competitive, and their rivalry has been thrilling throughout the 2025 season.

Now, a spoof X post from The Daily Downwards has detailed an annual NASCAR All-Star Boxing Match, with Love vs Zilisch being the main event.

The post detailed a number of match-ups, mainly between Cup Series stars, in a hilarious suggestion that got NASCAR fans discussing who would win in the mock boxing matches.

And one person who was duped by the post and believed it to be true was Love's own mother.

The Californian took to X to reveal that: "My mom got downforded. Started blowing up my phone when I landed."

Who would lead the queue to box Carson Hocevar?

The second fight on the boxing card included Zane Smith vs Carson Hocevar, but the 22-year-old Cup Series star has made enough enemies throughout the last two seasons to have drivers queuing up for a boxing match with him.

The undercard also included a number of spicy match-ups, including Ty Gibbs vs Corey Heim, Luke Baldwin vs Jack Baldwin and Nick Sanchez vs Andres Perez de Lara.

The NASCAR boxing All-Star event was billed for November 27, and was said to be shown for free on the organisation's YouTube channel, which is really the point at which Love's mom should have known it was a fake.

📍November 27th, @NASCAR is set to hold it's first annual All-Star Boxing Match!



The event will be streamed FREE on NASCAR’s YouTube channel and on the NASCAR channel on Tubi. pic.twitter.com/k4UaFFuxgD — The Daily Downfords (@DailyDownfords) October 10, 2025

