NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Las Vegas today - Saturday, October 11 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.
Today's race is the fourth of the Xfinity Series postseason, and the first of the crucial Round of 8 after last weekend's elimination race at the Roval.
Connor Zilisch took his tenth win of the season last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, and goes into this round a massive 57 points above the cut line for the Championship Race at Phoenix next month.
Justin Allgaier is currently 24 points to the good, but the six other remaining drivers are right in the middle of a do-or-die scrap, all within 20 points of each other with Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer the drivers currently above the cut line.
With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!
What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?
Today's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3:05pm ET.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 7:30pm
United States (CT): 6:30pm
United States (MT): 5:30pm
United States (PT): 4:30pm
What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?
Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.
Live stream options
Saturday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.
The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
– YouTubeTV
Lineup
Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Saturday.
1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17. Trevor Bayne, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
29. Mason Massey, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
30. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
