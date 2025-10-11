NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Las Vegas start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Las Vegas today - Saturday, October 11 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.

Today's race is the fourth of the Xfinity Series postseason, and the first of the crucial Round of 8 after last weekend's elimination race at the Roval.

Connor Zilisch took his tenth win of the season last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, and goes into this round a massive 57 points above the cut line for the Championship Race at Phoenix next month.

Justin Allgaier is currently 24 points to the good, but the six other remaining drivers are right in the middle of a do-or-die scrap, all within 20 points of each other with Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer the drivers currently above the cut line.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Today's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3:05pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Saturday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Saturday.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Trevor Bayne, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Mason Massey, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



