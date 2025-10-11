NASCAR Cup Series star announces wonderful family addition
NASCAR Cup Series star announces wonderful family addition
NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece and his wife Heather have welcomed their second child into the world.
The RFK driver announced the birth of their son Bentley Ryan Preece in a social media post on Friday, before jetting out to Las Vegas for Sunday's South Point 400.
Posting a picture from the hospital of himself and his wife, with daughter Rebecca holding her new brother, he wrote: "Rebecca Marie & Bentley Ryan. Our world is complete!"
Preece has just four races left of the 2025 season before he gets his weekends back to spend more time with his new arrival, with proceedings wrapping up on November 2 at Phoenix.
Ryan Preece and wife welcome baby son
Rebecca Marie & Bentley Ryan— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) October 10, 2025
Our world is complete! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LtdN6UFm6
It's less than a year since RFK Racing announced that they would be leasing a charter from Rick Ware Racing to run a new entry – the No. 60 car, with Preece – in 2025, and the 34-year-old hailed his crew's progress when talking to the media earlier this week.
“I’ll be honest with you," he said, "I think it shocked a lot of people for a first-year team that has never been together or been at RFK as an organization, so I feel like we’ve executed and done a good job on being consistent and making progress outside of winning.
“A win would have locked us into the playoffs, but if you take away winning, and you’re in, I see some things. I think we’d be like 12th or whatever in points, and that’s not something to be upset with. I think that’s a solid foundation towards hopefully a really, really strong contending season next year. At the end of the day, all I can do is control the things that I can control.
“For me, I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress, and we continue to make progress, and even in moments of adversity, we find a way to execute, so I see a really high ceiling on all fronts, and that makes me feel really optimistic and excited about 2026,”
