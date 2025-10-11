NASCAR legend admits wanting to 'tear apart' Next Gen car

Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has admitted he wants to see the Next Gen car 'torn apart' for certain tracks.

It was announced this week that Cup Series cars will jump from a 670hp limit to 750hp next year at all road courses and ovals under 1.5 miles, a small move toward something that many fans have been in favor of for some time.

Speaking on his podcast this week, Dale Jr. talked approvingly about the tires the series took to the Roval last weekend but admitted that he'd prefer the car be ripped to pieces for short ovals.

The two-time Cup Series champion also said he wouldn't touch the car's current 1.5 mile oval setup, but wants an 'unplugged' version for short tracks like Martinsville.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Zilisch switch, Hamlin revelation and Kyle Busch boost

Dale Jr.: Strip the Next Gen car back

"I do like the tire, the falloff," he admitted. "That's like one little thing, but there's so many little things that I wish were different. The tire this weekend – so good. More of that, please. I'll be honest, this car – I've talked in length about this car on this show.

"Things about the car physically that I just don't think belongs on the car. The underbody and all of that stuff. I would really tear this car apart and strip it down, get rid of some sh*t. I would not touch it in its current form for the mile-and-a-half and stuff.

"But for the car I'm gonna take to Martinsville, it would be like the unplugged version instead of the full band. It would be the unplugged version of the Next Gen. You don't need all that sh*t.

"It'd be so basic and dull, you'd beat the sh*t out of it. Go out there and beat the sh*t out of it. It could look the same to you on TV, but underneath the shell, it would be a much, much simpler, leaner version."

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related