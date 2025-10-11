close global

﻿
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel and live stream

Chris Deeley
An image with the NASCAR Cup Series logo present

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas today (Saturday, October 11) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400, the first race of the playoff Round of 8.

In last season's fall race in Vegas, it was Christopher Bell who took pole, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

Last year's race saw eventual champion Joey Logano lock himself into the Championship race at the first possible opportunity, finishing ahead of Bell and Daniel Suarez.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Zilisch switch, Hamlin revelation and Kyle Busch boost

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 5:40pm ET on Saturday, October 11, with practice taking place directly before at 4:30pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:40pm
United States (CT): 4:40pm
United States (MT): 3:40pm
United States (PT): 2:40pm

What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 5pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)

READ MORE: Carson Hocevar has a five-point plan to fix NASCAR

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1JJ Yeley44NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2Katherine Legge78Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
3Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
4Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
5Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
6Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
8Austin Cindric 2Team Penske Ford
9Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
15Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
16Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
17Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Racing Chevrolet
18Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Ross Chastain 1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
20Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23A.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24Bubba Wallace 2323XI Racing Toyota
25Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27Tyler Reddick 4523XI Racing Toyota
28Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
29Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
30Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske Ford
32Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
33Chase Briscoe (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34Ryan Blaney (P)12Team Penske Ford
35William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
36Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37Christopher Bell (P)20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
38Kyle Larson (P)5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

