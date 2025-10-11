NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas today (Saturday, October 11) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.
Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400, the first race of the playoff Round of 8.
In last season's fall race in Vegas, it was Christopher Bell who took pole, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.
Last year's race saw eventual champion Joey Logano lock himself into the Championship race at the first possible opportunity, finishing ahead of Bell and Daniel Suarez.
We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 5:40pm ET on Saturday, October 11, with practice taking place directly before at 4:30pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 5:40pm
United States (CT): 4:40pm
United States (MT): 3:40pm
United States (PT): 2:40pm
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 5pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
Group 1
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|JJ Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|2
|Katherine Legge
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|4
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|8
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|9
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|13
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|14
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|16
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Group 2
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|20
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|22
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|23
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|26
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|28
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|29
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|30
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|31
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|32
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|33
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|34
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|35
|William Byron (P)
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|36
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|37
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|38
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
