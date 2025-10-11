NASCAR Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Las Vegas today (Saturday, October 11) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the 1.5 mile oval will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's South Point 400, the first race of the playoff Round of 8.

In last season's fall race in Vegas, it was Christopher Bell who took pole, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Alex Bowman.

Last year's race saw eventual champion Joey Logano lock himself into the Championship race at the first possible opportunity, finishing ahead of Bell and Daniel Suarez.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 5:40pm ET on Saturday, October 11, with practice taking place directly before at 4:30pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:40pm

United States (CT): 4:40pm

United States (MT): 3:40pm

United States (PT): 2:40pm



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 5pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 JJ Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 Katherine Legge 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 4 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 5 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 9 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 10 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 11 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 15 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 16 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Racing Chevrolet 18 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 20 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 23 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 24 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 25 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 26 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 28 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 29 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 30 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske Ford 32 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 Team Penske Ford 35 William Byron (P) 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 37 Christopher Bell (P) 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38 Kyle Larson (P) 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

