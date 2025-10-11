NASCAR Today: Cup Series teams warned over race manipulation as playoff driver announces team split
NASCAR will warn all teams over ‘race manipulation’ as the 2025 playoffs continue.
NASCAR star announces team split for 2026 season
Unprecedented success hasn't stopped a team and driver from splitting for 2026.
NASCAR delivers penalty verdict on Denny Hamlin vs Ross Chastain battle
NASCAR has warned that actions last weekend at the Roval could have resulted in playoff consequences.
NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass says Cup Series team 'would love' to sign struggling Kyle Busch
A potential new destination for Kyle Busch has been named, with his time at Richard Childress Racing appearing to be coming to an end.
NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race
NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a special paint scheme he'll run this weekend at Las Vegas.
