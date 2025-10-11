close global

﻿
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR Today: Cup Series teams warned over race manipulation as playoff driver announces team split

NASCAR Today: Cup Series teams warned over race manipulation as playoff driver announces team split

Chris Deeley
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR will warn all teams over ‘race manipulation’ as the 2025 playoffs continue.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star announces team split for 2026 season

Related image
Related image

Unprecedented success hasn't stopped a team and driver from splitting for 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR delivers penalty verdict on Denny Hamlin vs Ross Chastain battle

Related image
Related image

NASCAR has warned that actions last weekend at the Roval could have resulted in playoff consequences.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass says Cup Series team 'would love' to sign struggling Kyle Busch

Related image
Related image

A potential new destination for Kyle Busch has been named, with his time at Richard Childress Racing appearing to be coming to an end.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race

Related image
Related image

NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a special paint scheme he'll run this weekend at Las Vegas.

➡️ READ MORE

