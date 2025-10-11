NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Las Vegas today - Saturday, October 11 - for qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday evening's Xfinity Series race, known as the Focused Health 302, the first race of the playoff Round of 8.

Connor Zilisch took his tenth win of the season last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, and goes into this round a massive 57 points above the cut line for the Championship Race at Phoenix next month.

Justin Allgaier is currently 24 points to the good, but the six other remaining drivers are right in the middle of a do-or-die scrap, all within 20 points of each other with Brandon Jones and Sam Mayer the drivers currently above the cut line.

With all that said...

What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?

Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 3:05pm ET today - Saturday, October 11.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3:05pm

United States (CT): 2:05pm

United States (MT): 1:05pm

United States (PT): 12:05pm



What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Entry List

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Nick Leitz, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Trevor Bayne, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Mason Maggio, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

25. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Mason Massey, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Nicholas Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



