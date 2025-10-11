NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a special paint scheme he'll run this weekend at Las Vegas.

The New Zealander is long out of the Cup Series playoffs as they move into the Round of 8 this Sunday, with just four races left until the 2025 championship is won.

Van Gisbergen smashed the record for race wins as a Cup Series rookie this year, taking five (and, theoretically, counting) road and street course victories to surpass the three won by Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson.

The Kiwi has been a sensation in his first year of full-time action, and will be running a paint scheme on Sunday which pays tribute to his home country.

Van Gisbergen opens up on meaningful paint scheme

The silver fern which dominates the design is a long-standing symbol of New Zealand, while the red stars – while not arranged in the shape of the Southern Cross, as they are on the country's flag – similarly call back to a key national design.

In a video posted his Trackhouse team's social media, he said: "We have our friends at Jockey back on the car, and amazingly, they let me have some influence on the design. Of course, I went New Zealand-themed. Amazing to have the silver fern on it...pretty cool looking race car.

“Obviously I'm a little biased. Got the red stars of my country and I think it looks pretty tough. Pretty stoked to represent New Zealand as much as I can, and thanks to Jockey for letting me do that. I was pretty speechless when I first saw this car."

Van Gisbergen will take to the track in the car at Vegas this weekend, with the South Point 400 set to go green at 5:30pm (ET) as the business end of the season draws near.

