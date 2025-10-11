close global

NASCAR cars at the 2024 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race

NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race

Chris Deeley
NASCAR cars at the 2024 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

NASCAR star Shane van Gisbergen has opened up on a special paint scheme he'll run this weekend at Las Vegas.

The New Zealander is long out of the Cup Series playoffs as they move into the Round of 8 this Sunday, with just four races left until the 2025 championship is won.

Van Gisbergen smashed the record for race wins as a Cup Series rookie this year, taking five (and, theoretically, counting) road and street course victories to surpass the three won by Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson.

The Kiwi has been a sensation in his first year of full-time action, and will be running a paint scheme on Sunday which pays tribute to his home country.

Van Gisbergen opens up on meaningful paint scheme

The silver fern which dominates the design is a long-standing symbol of New Zealand, while the red stars – while not arranged in the shape of the Southern Cross, as they are on the country's flag – similarly call back to a key national design.

In a video posted his Trackhouse team's social media, he said: "We have our friends at Jockey back on the car, and amazingly, they let me have some influence on the design. Of course, I went New Zealand-themed. Amazing to have the silver fern on it...pretty cool looking race car.

“Obviously I'm a little biased. Got the red stars of my country and I think it looks pretty tough. Pretty stoked to represent New Zealand as much as I can, and thanks to Jockey for letting me do that. I was pretty speechless when I first saw this car."

Van Gisbergen will take to the track in the car at Vegas this weekend, with the South Point 400 set to go green at 5:30pm (ET) as the business end of the season draws near.

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

