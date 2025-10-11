NASCAR data says Joey Logano's Cup Series playoff hopes are probably cooked
NASCAR data says Joey Logano's Cup Series playoff hopes are probably cooked
Joey Logano may have advanced to the Round of 8 of the NASCAR playoffs but the data suggests that he is unlikely to make it into the final four in 2025.
The 35-year-old secured his tenth Round of 8 appearance after he beat Ross Chastain with a 20th place finish at Charlotte last time out.
However, Logano has a huge task ahead of him to progress further in the playoffs, ranking last of the active playoff drivers in the standings heading into Las Vegas this weekend.
Not only is the No. 22 driver ten points behind nearest competitor Chase Briscoe, but he is also 24 points below the cut line.
According to simulations from NASCAR’s forecast model, there is only a 26.2 per cent chance Logano will make it into the Championship 4 to fight for his fourth title.
READ MORE: NASCAR adds more horsepower but it is still 'a bandaid on a bullet wound'
The stats behind Logano’s playoff chances
The only certain way Logano can progress to the next round is if he wins one of the next three races, but aside from that the odds increasingly decrease in his favour.
A trio of top 10 finishes provides a 72 per cent chance of advancing to the next round, and if this drops to two top 10 results his odds fall to 29 per cent.
Three finishes in the teens or better would only lead to a 35 per cent chance, and even if Logano avoids any truly bad finishes his chance of progression remains 18 per cent.
Luckily for Logano however, he approaches three tracks where he has been successful, winning four times at Martinsville and three at Talladega - although he hasn’t been victorious at the latter since 2018.
READ MORE: Denny saved Joey and nobody told him - now we know WHY
Related
Latest News
Red Bull chief confirms talks over 'absolutely free' star driver
- 17 minutes ago
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Las Vegas start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR star 'speechless' over big change ahead of Vegas race
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR data says Joey Logano's Cup Series playoff hopes are probably cooked
- 3 hours ago
Carson Hocevar is building a NASCAR barndominium and it's gonna be incredible
- Yesterday 23:04
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- Yesterday 21:12
Most read
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- 6 october
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- Yesterday 21:12
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september