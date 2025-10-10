Carson Hocevar is building a NASCAR barndominium and it's gonna be incredible

Change your timezone:

Carson Hocevar has revealed the incredible project he has in the works - a barndominium that will pay tribute to NASCAR history.

Never heard of a barndominium before? Prepare to be amazed.

A barndominium, which is also referred to as a barndo, are barn style buildings made from metal, steel or wood, with an interior characterized by high ceilings and open plan spaces.

So basically, if you like that country-life aesthetic, but actually want a functional luxurious interior, then a barndominium is the perfect compromise.

In an interview with The Athletic, Hocevar revealed that he was in the middle of building such structure, entirely inspired by NASCAR.

Hocevar unveils barndominium master plan

The 22-year-old was asked about his passion for 2000s and 2010s NASCAR, and which was his favourite moment from that era of racing.

“Probably the crown jewels. I was just watching the 2002 Bristol Night Race,” he answered.

“Robby (Gordon) wrecked Jimmie (Johnson), (Dale Earnhardt) Junior wrecked Ward (Burton), and both of them showed their displeasure. That got the whole crowd riled up. I like rewatching the 500s and Talladega races — just seeing how exciting the crowds were.”

Hocevar then suddenly launched into his barndominium plans, and how long it would take for them to come to life.

"I’m building a barndominium, and I’m going to have different corners to have the exact era of TV — like a 2000s TV with 2000s races, a 90s TV with 90s races. I’ll have a computer with a server just looping them nonstop.

“Those races had super good product: the TV network side, the drivers, the visuals. It just looks super fun. Every time I walk into Bristol for a night race now, I think, “Man, it would have been unbelievable just to see one time of this place being overflowing.”

“I’m building two buildings. The barndominium will be done in 10 to 12 months. The second building will be the “good time barn.”

"That’s where we’ll do burnouts, drift stuff, whatever. … I just want to have a bunch of trucks and cars and we just race the hell out of them. Dirt tracks, drift pads, just beating and banging around. Just this ultimate compound of seven or eight acres of a good time.”

