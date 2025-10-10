NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass says Cup Series team 'would love' to sign struggling Kyle Busch

Change your timezone:

A potential new destination for Kyle Busch has been named, with his time at Richard Childress Racing appearing to be coming to an end.

The two-time Cup Series champion is mired in the longest winless streak of his career, which will reach 93 races by the end of 2025 if he fails to make an unexpected trip to victory road in the next month.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass guested on Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast this week, and claimed that – while it looks as though Busch will do one more year with RCR – a move to Spire Motorsports could be in his future.

The team currently runs three cars, with Justin Haley, Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar, with Haley the only race winner in team history after taking the rain-affected 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

Haley hasn't visited victory lane in the six years since though, and has just three top-ten finishes in 39 races since taking over the No. 7 car from Corey LaJoie late last year, leaving his seat in jeopardy.

NASCAR insider: Kyle Busch will win again

Speaking on the podcast, Pockrass said: "I think Kyle Busch wins again, I just don't know whether it's at RCR or not. I think Spire would love – like – to have him and see what they could do with him. It sounds like he's staying for next year, but you know he can't be happy. If they continue to run the way they've been running, he'll want to leave.

"That's the challenge now in getting a new crew chief – do you bring somebody in who's probably wondering 'gosh, am I coming in to crew chief Kyle Busch, and is that just going to be for one year, or am I being brought in to crew chief Kyle Busch for a year and then maybe Austin Hill or Jesse Love or somebody else?'"

Asked if he knew who Busch's next permanent crew chief would be, he admitted: "I'm not sure yet.

"They do have a few people in-house that I think they're considering, and you've got to look at it and say: how long is Kyle Busch going to stay, and do we want to put somebody in there who could be a rookie crew chief with Kyle Busch – which you know might not work out – but if you think that crew chief has potential, then they have some experience when you bring someone else in and that can be beneficial.

"Is the right answer for Richard Childress Racing also the right answer for Kyle Busch in that situation?"

