NASCAR star announces team split for 2026 season

The Harrison Burton era at AM Racing is over after just one season despite a year of unprecedented success for the NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

Burton and the team both confirmed his departure after a 2025 which saw a record number of top-five and top-ten finishes, plus AM’s first ever appearance in the postseason playoffs.

The 25-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina - who is the son of former NASCAR star Jeff Burton - was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at Charlotte’s Roval, leaving all parties free to make this huge announcement about 2026 and beyond.

Harrison Burton confirms AM Racing exit

As he posted a message to make the split official, Burton thanked AM for putting their faith in him after he had lost his Cup Series seat with Wood Brothers Racing at the end of 2024. That despite the famous Daytona win in August which won him a playoff berth.

He wrote: “I want to thank AM Racing, Tim Self, and Wade Moore for the opportunity and trust at a pivotal moment in my career after I lost my Cup seat entering 2025.

“From day one, the group’s commitment and preparation helped us deliver tangible progress. So far we have team-record top-five and top-ten results and the organization’s first trip to the Xfinity Series Play offs.

“I’m proud of how we show up each week, compete at the highest level, and finish strong. I’m also grateful for the people who made this possible: our crew members, engineers, office staff, partners and the fans who have our back everywhere we race.”

Now speculation will focus on where Burton will race in 2026, and for now he is not ready to announce his landing spot.

“This season reminded me why I love competing; the teamwork, focus and the fight. I’m super excited about the next chapter and will announce my plans at a future date,” he concluded.

AM not ready to announce 2026 plans yet

AM also released a statement confirming the split, and it read: “AM Racing announces that Harrison Burton will not return to the team for the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

“During his tenure, Harrison helped elevate the program with team-record top-five and top-ten finishes and guided the No. 25 to AM’s first ever Playoff appearance.

“The organization thanks Harrison and the Burton family for their professionalism and contributions on and off the track, and wishes them continued success in Harrison’s future endeavours.

“AM Racing will share additional updates regarding 2026 driver and program plans at a later date.”

