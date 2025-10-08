Change your timezone:

The bitter courtroom battle which pits NASCAR against the Michael Jordan/Denny Hamlin-owned 23XI Racing team and Front Row Motorsports could be heading for a shock resolution after a major update.

The teams have been battling NASCAR in the courts for some time now ahead of a planned December 1 trial, which could very well determine the future of both teams in the sport.

The teams have filed for a partial summary judgement over a market definition - claiming that the market they work in is 'premier stock car racing', which they claim NASCAR has power over.

READ MORE: NASCAR wins big legal battle over anti-Biden cryptocurrency

Settlement hearing ordered

Now though it appears things are moving very fast, with news emerging on Wednesday that Judge Kenneth D. Bell has ordered all parties to participate in a settlement conference with mediator Jeffrey Mishkin on October 21 - less than two weeks away.

The hearing on motions for summary judgment and exclude witnesses has now been moved to two days after that on October 23.

Wednesday’s bombshell news comes with the sport facing struggling with poor TV ratings and unrest in the traditional fanbase, notably around the current playoff format and Next Gen car.

23XI responds to latest bombshell

Per Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, 23Xi/Front Row attorney Jeffrey Kessler released a statement in response to the news.

It read: “We welcome Judge Bell’s decision to bring all parties together to engage in meaningful resolution.

“We remain open to a settlement that genuinely benefits the sport and its fans. The goals my clients have raised are clear, and the teams have affirmed them in their own declarations.

“From the outset, our objective has been unwavering: to secure lasting stability and growth for every team, their employees, and the sport. It’s time for all parties to step up and deliver.”

The new hearing date comes just days after nine of the sport's current 13 chartered teams put pen to paper to support NASCAR's bid for summary judgment.

Team owners including Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske and Joe Gibbs finally involved themselves with proceedings in order to defend NASCAR's charter system, after warnings that the legal battle risks forcing massive changes to that system, with Judge Bell warning back in August that a win for 23XI and FRM would mean that charters will 'look different even if the charter system survives'.

READ MORE: NASCAR star's family in terrifying car wreck

Related