﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch

NASCAR Today: Zilisch shock, Hamlin revelation and Kyle Busch boost

NASCAR Today: Zilisch shock, Hamlin revelation and Kyle Busch boost

Graham Shaw
An image of NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch

NASCAR sensation Connor Zilisch is being lined up for a Supercars debut in Australia later this year, where he would join Austin Cindric on the grid in Adelaide in November.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin saved Joey Logano and nobody told him - now we know WHY

Nobody told Denny Hamlin about the implications.
Nobody told Denny Hamlin about the implications.

The real reason why nobody at Joe Gibbs Racing told Denny Hamlin he was about to save Joey Logano’s Cup Series playoff hopes has now emerged.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star reveals 'life saver' after terrifying family car crash

Daniel Suarez - family involved in terrifying crash.
Daniel Suarez - family involved in terrifying crash.

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has spoken of what he described as “a very scary day” after his wife Julia Piquet and both their mothers were involved in a terrifying car crash in North Carolina.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR spurns race manipulation penalties after Charlotte chaos

There were NO race manipulation penalties after Charlotte.
There were NO race manipulation penalties after Charlotte.

All the talk of race manipulation penalties being handed down following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series elimination race in Charlotte was just that, talk.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR insider predicts 'really special day' for struggling Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch has struggled massively in 2025.
Kyle Busch has struggled massively in 2025.

One NASCAR insider believes two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch WILL return to being a winner, and that day will be ‘really really special’.

➡️ READ MORE

