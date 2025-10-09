close global

An image of NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch

NASCAR sensation Connor Zilisch being lined up for shock switch to Australian series

NASCAR sensation Connor Zilisch being lined up for shock switch to Australian series

Graham Shaw
An image of NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch

It is a Connor Zilisch world in NASCAR in 2025 - the rest of us are just living in it.

The brilliantly talented 19-year-old phenom has claimed an incredible 10 Xfinity Series wins so far this season - the latest in an overtime thriller at Charlotte’s Roval on Saturday.

Zilisch, who also happens to be a Red Bull athlete, is set to move into fulltime NASCAR Cup Series action in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing, and insiders and fans cannot wait.

This week we got a fresh ‘Godzilisch’ update about the superstar youngster making his debut in a new series before that - namely Australia’s Supercars.

READ MORE: NASCAR star's family in terrifying car wreck

Zilisch could race in Supercars

The update came from NBC’s NASCAR announcer - native Aussie, Leigh Diffey - as he revealed that Zilisch could be involved in the bp Adelaide Grand Final which takes place between November 27-30.

Diffey dropped the nugget on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, explaining: “This season, NBC have actually been kind enough to let me do this. I’m actually gonna go back to Australia to do the Supercars finale. The BP Grand Final where Austin Cindric will be there - and maybe Connor Zilisch.

“I think GM’s behind the scenes trying to get him down there and associated with a team. So maybe there’ll be two NASCAR drivers making guest appearances there. “So that will be pretty cool.”

Zilisch would add to Cindric interest

Zilisch heading Down Under would create huge interest there, he just also happens to be a Red Bull athlete, like former F1 superstar and Aussie hero Daniel Ricciardo.

Cindric meanwhile was announced as a Supercars combatant last month and he will drive a Tickford Mustang in Adelaide in November. His Cup Series playoff bid came to an end when he missed out on a Round of 8 place after Sunday’s elimination race in Charlotte.

READ MORE: NASCAR wins big legal battle over anti-Biden cryptocurrency

