The misery just continues for Kyle Busch, with memories of those two NASCAR Cup Series championships fading fast.

It is now six years since the 40-year-old last ruled the sport, and you have to go back to 2023 for the last time he actually won a Cup Series race. These are the toughest of times for the man in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

Sunday at Charlotte was supposed to be the start of a brand new era for Busch, with Andy Street replacing Randall Burnett as his crew chief at Richard Childress Racing.

Street though hardly had time to put on his headset before Kyle was finding the wall early on the very first lap, courtesy of contact from the controversial Carson Hocevar.

This was Kyle’s season summed up in a moment, and yet again it was miserable viewing for fans of a driver who, while polarizing opinion, was once the best the sport had.

Will Kyle Busch ever win again?

The question now is can Kyle Busch ever again be the Kyle Busch we once knew? Can he compete for NASCAR Cup Series win number 64?

One man who gets to document the demise of house Busch every weekend is NBC NASCAR play-by-play announcer Leigh Diffey, and he spoke about it this week on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

He said: “You’re talking about one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport. I feel for him and he’s had his moments in the sport where certainly wasn’t winning any popularity contests.

“But I feel for him because it’s tough to watch and he came so close multiple times last year, he’s had some moments this year.”

Leigh Diffey predicts 'special' revival

While Diffey admits it is difficult to see Busch struggling like this, he does believe KB will return to former glories one day. And that moment will be all the sweeter for the current struggles.

He claimed: “Hey I always like to try and spin the positive and spin it forward, and I think it’s gonna make that day - because I do believe he’s gonna win again - it’s gonna make that day really really special.”

