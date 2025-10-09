Denny Hamlin saved Joey Logano and nobody told him - now we know WHY

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin saved NASCAR Cup Series title rival Joey Logano from playoff elimination on Sunday in shocking scenes at Charlotte.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star is still chasing that first elusive championship, and having three-time champion Logano exit at the Round of 12 would have been a considerable help.

Entering the final lap of the Bank of America Roval 400 that scenario appeared to be on, with Logano sitting just below the cutline.

But then Hamlin, not knowing the playoff implications, passed Ross Chastain to send him below the cutline and Logano to safety. Incredible scenes.

Hamlin frustrated by radio silence at JGR

When interviewed postrace, Hamlin was clearly frustrated that he had not been told about the scenario at play when he passed Chastain.

Denny told reporters, including FOX insider Bob Pockrass: “I would have made the best decision for me, I wish I would have known.”

He added: “I’m just trying to advance and again, I didn’t know if I was running 10th or 25th. Listening to the radio all the time, there was just crickets, nobody said anything, nobody told me anything. I wish they did.”

Pretty crazy stuff right? Like why did his team not tell him what he was about to do Well maybe not so crazy after all. Now, as the dust settles in North Carolina, we are finding out the likely reason there was radio silence from Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing crew.

Why nobody told Denny - the real reason

Per Freddie Kraft, spotter for Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 car, spotters are now NOT ALLOWED to tell drivers about playoff implications, as that would equal race manipulation. Which would leave the team in big penalty trouble.

Kraft, speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, said: “The biggest thing to me to explain to the fans side of this, I know a lot of people can’t believe Denny didn’t know.

“We are no longer allowed to mention the word points as a spotter, as a team. I know some teams did and God bless them, they got away with it.”

Kraft continued: “But on Saturday, it was a playoff driver that was in no threat of losing his position or anything, asked his spotter, ‘What’s the playoffs look like? What’s going on?’

"The spotter simply read the standings… no directions, just read the standings. He got a warning from NASCAR, do not talk about points standings because they don’t want race manipulation.”

