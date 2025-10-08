NASCAR star reveals 'life saver' after terrifying family car crash

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Daniel Suarez has spoken of what he described as “a very scary day” after his wife Julia Piquet and both their mothers were involved in a terrifying car crash in North Carolina.

The 33-year-old Trackhouse Racing star took to social media to share images of the wreck of 33-year-old Julia’s Chevy Blazer SUV.

The photos showed the stricken vehicle had sustained significant damage to the front and rear and it paints a very frightening picture of what Julia went through, along with her passengers. Per Daniel, she had been travelling with her own mother Sylvia Tamsma and Daniel’s mom Rosaline Garza.

Daniel Suarez on terrifying crash

The emotion and relief was evident in Daniel’s social media post as he spoke of the incident. He was clear in his belief that the vehicle they were traveling in actually saved their lives.

He wrote: “What is left of Julia’s Chevy Blazer. This car saved the lives of my wife, mother and mother in law. Yesterday was a very scary day. Today, I’m just so grateful that they are alive.”

Motorsport community sends love and prayers

The NASCAR and wider motorsports community showed its support for the family after the terrifying incident with many heartfelt messages of support.

Kelly Piquet, sister of Julia, daughter of Sylvia and partner of F1 champion Max Verstappen, responded with a message sending love and prayers. Daniel’s Trackhouse Racing team meanwhile posted the message: “So glad everyone is ok”. Daniel Suarez

Per NBC, the crash happened on Highway 73 in Iron Station, North Carolina when Julia was struck from behind by a vehicle as she slowed to make a left-hand turn. The contact then sent her vehicle into oncoming traffic where it was struck again from the side.

Master Trooper Chris Casey, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, confirmed that all three women were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Our thoughts are very much with the entire Suarez family and we wish Julia, Sylvia and Rosaline the speediest of recoveries from their injuries.

