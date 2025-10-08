NASCAR Today: Driver set for Cup Series return as reigning champion booed by haters
A NASCAR star will make their return at Las Vegas this weekend after the official entry list was confirmed.
Joey Logano booed during live interview after NASCAR playoff survival
Joey Logano surely suspected that his last-gasp qualification for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 wouldn't be the most popular development, and that suspicion was confirmed almost immediately.
NASCAR asks court for help in settlement talks over 23XI Racing lawsuit
NASCAR has filed a new legal motion in relation to their ongoing courtroom battle with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.
Joey Logano hits back at NASCAR playoff haters after Roval lifeline
This could not have been scripted any better (or worse, depending on your POV) - NASCAR playoff king Joey Logano lives again.
Controversial NASCAR star makes brutal admission after causing crash chaos
The Carson Hocevar experience has been a rollercoaster ride in 2025, and the wheels came off again at Charlotte on Sunday.
