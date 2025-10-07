NASCAR star set for team return at Las Vegas
A NASCAR star will make their return at Las Vegas this weekend after the official entry list was confirmed.
After making six NASCAR Cup Series starts in 2025, British racing driver Katherine Legge will return with Live Fast Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 78 car.
“I’m proud of how far we’ve come this season, gaining experience and speed at the pinnacle of stock car racing as a driver, as a team, and with showcasing the Droplight brands like Desnuda," Legge said alongside the announcement.
“This car represents more than just a livery. It’s a statement of purpose and individuality. Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the perfect place to showcase what Desnuda and I both stand for—real passion, hard work, and the courage to stand out.”
How has Legge performed in 2025?
Thus far in 2025, Legge has competed in six races: Phoenix, Mexico City, Grant Park, Sonoma, Indianapolis and Watkins Glen.
The 45-year-old has achieved a top 20 finish on two occasions, with her best result of the season at Indianapolis with a P17.
Live Fast Motorsports team owner BJ McLeod also released a statement following Legge’s return, and said: "We’re honored to have Katherine back with us in the Desnuda car.
"Her talent and professionalism bring tremendous value to the team, and her leadership as a trailblazer continues to inspire both inside and outside of racing."
Alongside NASCAR Cup Series, Legge has made several Xfinity Series appearances over the years, with a best result of P14 at Road America in 2018.
The Brit also boasts a career in sportscar racing, where she has secured four IMSA championship wins in the GTD class.
