The Carson Hocevar experience has been a rollercoaster ride in 2025, and the wheels came off again at Charlotte on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Hocevar has been at the center of a ton of NASCAR beef this season, riling up a string of drivers on the Cup Series grid and beyond.

Many fans see the Portage, Michigan native as a great addition for the sport with his IDGAF attitude, allied to a fair amount of talent. Nobody can deny he is box office.

But Hocevar was in the headlines once again for the wrong reasons at the Bank of America Roval 400, being at least partly to blame for two high-profile incidents.

Hocevar tangles with Kyle Busch and Cindric

Hocevar started his day in ‘style’ on the very first lap of the day, making contact with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and sending him into the wall. Race effectively over for Busch.

If that was not enough, Hocevar later made an impact on the Cup Series playoff race, ending the hopes of Team Penske star Austin Cindric. He made contact with Cindric during the second stage, resulting in damage that would cost Austin any chance of advancing.

Pretty rough day at the office for Carson then, but we can never accuse the phenom they now call ‘Hurricane’ of taking himself too seriously.

One of the things fans love about him is the ability to be self-deprecating, to take a shot at himself. He did it again in the aftermath of Sunday’s chaos in Charlotte.

Hocevar makes brutal admission

NASCAR posted a video of Hocevar, pre-race, playing the NASCAR 25 video game from a seat in the stands at the Roval - with the footage being beamed onto the big screen in the center of the track.

Hocevar, as only he can, provided the perfect response on his social media feeds, answering brutally: “I should’ve went home after this lol”.

This is not the first time Hocevar has been refreshingly real about his transgressions on track. Back in August he ‘apologized’ for a series of wrecks in a Truck Series race he was not even driving in!

Anyhow, we can add Kyle Busch and Austin Cindric to the list of drivers who regretted tangling with Hocevar in 2025. An ever growing list.

