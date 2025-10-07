NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin fumes at team as 23XI star disqualified at Roval

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin was literally fuming in Charlotte on Sunday evening after unwittingly handing a major NASCAR rival new life in the Cup Series playoffs.

23XI star disqualified after Charlotte for bizarre reason

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs delivered wild drama at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday - including a bizarre post-race disqualification.

NASCAR star admits 'unacceptable' mistakes after playoff heartbreak

Ross Chastain blamed himself for Sunday’s agonizing NASCAR Cup Series exit at Charlotte after an afternoon of total misery at the Roval.

NASCAR star calls for Kyle Busch retirement after Charlotte wreck

Every week Kyle Busch seems to hit a new low, welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series of 2025.

NASCAR penalty knocks driver out of playoffs at Charlotte Roval

Talk about NASCAR playoff agony, Austin Hill may just have rewritten the playbook.

