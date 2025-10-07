close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin fumes at team as 23XI star disqualified at Roval

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin fumes at team as 23XI star disqualified at Roval

Chris Deeley
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

Denny Hamlin was literally fuming in Charlotte on Sunday evening after unwittingly handing a major NASCAR rival new life in the Cup Series playoffs.

➡️ READ MORE

23XI star disqualified after Charlotte for bizarre reason

Related image
Related image

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs delivered wild drama at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday - including a bizarre post-race disqualification.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star admits 'unacceptable' mistakes after playoff heartbreak

Related image
Related image

Ross Chastain blamed himself for Sunday’s agonizing NASCAR Cup Series exit at Charlotte after an afternoon of total misery at the Roval.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star calls for Kyle Busch retirement after Charlotte wreck

Related image
Related image

Every week Kyle Busch seems to hit a new low, welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series of 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR penalty knocks driver out of playoffs at Charlotte Roval

Related image
Related image

Talk about NASCAR playoff agony, Austin Hill may just have rewritten the playbook.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR star reacts to Carson Hocevar wrecking his playoff dream
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star reacts to Carson Hocevar wrecking his playoff dream

  • 24 minutes ago
Joey Logano booed during live interview after NASCAR playoff survival
NASCAR Cup Series

Joey Logano booed during live interview after NASCAR playoff survival

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin fumes at team as 23XI star disqualified at Roval
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin fumes at team as 23XI star disqualified at Roval

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals reason for surprise team switch
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton reveals reason for surprise team switch

  • Today 03:02
NASCAR star admits 'unacceptable' mistakes after playoff heartbreak
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star admits 'unacceptable' mistakes after playoff heartbreak

  • Today 02:03
NASCAR star calls for Kyle Busch retirement after Charlotte wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star calls for Kyle Busch retirement after Charlotte wreck

  • Today 01:15
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • Yesterday 03:02
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance

  • 23 september
 NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date

  • 23 september
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x