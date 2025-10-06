Season-ruining penalty handed out by NASCAR at dramatic Charlotte Roval race
Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at the Charlotte Roval was a dramatic one, hinging on a key penalty.
Ross Chastain was battling Joey Logano to transfer into the Round of 8, coming into the last stage needing to beat the Team Penske driver by just four positions on track.
Chastain looked the favorite to advance, but erroneously double-shifted on pit road and ended up speeding down the speed-limited area, getting a slam-dunk penalty and setting up a dramatic finale in which his season ended.
The Trackhouse Racing star aside, there were relatively few consequential penalties handed out at the Roval, with most of the playoff field keeping their noses clean as they looked to advance.
With that said, let's take a look at the full in-race penalty report below.
NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Roval penalty report
Here is the full official infraction sheet from Sunday afternoon's Bank of America ROVAL 400.
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|NASCAR Notes
|Pre-Race
|Riley Herbst (35)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|Pre-Race
|Erik Jones (43)
|Pre-Race to the Rear
|Tail End
|Unapproved Adjustments
|12
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|29
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Unspecified
|Tail End
|Choose Violation
|51
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|52
|Cody Ware (51)
|Car/Truck pitting out of the assigned pit box
|Tail End
|N/A
|52
|Josh Bilicki (66)
|Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service area
|Tail End
|N/A
|58
|Riley Herbst (35)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|67
|Cole Custer (41)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|87
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|109
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Unspecified
|30-second post-race penalty
|Short cut course
