NASCAR logo on a flag

Season-ruining penalty handed out by NASCAR at dramatic Charlotte Roval race

Season-ruining penalty handed out by NASCAR at dramatic Charlotte Roval race

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at the Charlotte Roval was a dramatic one, hinging on a key penalty.

Ross Chastain was battling Joey Logano to transfer into the Round of 8, coming into the last stage needing to beat the Team Penske driver by just four positions on track.

Chastain looked the favorite to advance, but erroneously double-shifted on pit road and ended up speeding down the speed-limited area, getting a slam-dunk penalty and setting up a dramatic finale in which his season ended.

The Trackhouse Racing star aside, there were relatively few consequential penalties handed out at the Roval, with most of the playoff field keeping their noses clean as they looked to advance.

With that said, let's take a look at the full in-race penalty report below.

NASCAR TODAY: Cup Series star in dramatic heartbreak as Kyle Busch opens up on huge change

NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Roval penalty report

Here is the full official infraction sheet from Sunday afternoon's Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty NASCAR Notes
Pre-RaceRiley Herbst (35)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
Pre-RaceErik Jones (43)Pre-Race to the RearTail EndUnapproved Adjustments
12John Hunter Nemechek (42)Speeding on pit roadPass ThruN/A
29Kyle Busch (8)UnspecifiedTail EndChoose Violation
51Kyle Busch (8)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
52Cody Ware (51)Car/Truck pitting out of the assigned pit boxTail EndN/A
52Josh Bilicki (66)Too many crewmember(s) in contact with pit service areaTail EndN/A
58Riley Herbst (35)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
67Cole Custer (41)Speeding on pit roadPass ThruN/A
87Ross Chastain (1)Speeding on pit roadPass ThruN/A
109Austin Dillon (3)Unspecified30-second post-race penaltyShort cut course

