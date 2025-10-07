Change your timezone:

Every week Kyle Busch seems to hit a new low, welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series of 2025.

These are the toughest of times for the 40-year-old great of the sport - we are six years out from the second of his two Cup Series titles and two years removed from his last race win.

This season has been another miserable one for the man from Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is ending badly with only one solitary top-10 finish since early July.

On Sunday night in Charlotte, Busch was once again a major storyline, once again for the wrong reasons. This time it was Kyle ending up in the wall at the very first corner of the Bank of America Roval 400.

Busch fans covered their eyes - not for the first time this season - as the USA network delivered the news in almost comedy fashion.

"You've got to get through there safely, which everybody does...except Kyle Busch!"

That left Bush up against the eight ball yet again, and guaranteed him yet another tough day at the office. But he would also be at the center of another telling incident later in the race.

NASCAR TODAY: Cup Series star in dramatic heartbreak as Kyle Busch opens up on huge change

"Maybe Kyle Busch should retire" - Herbst

After contact with Riley Herbst, which caused the 23XI Racing star to spin, Herbst delivered a brutal message via team radio:

“Maybe (Kyle Busch) should retire”.

This is not the first time people in the sport have questioned whether Kyle should still be racing, but there is added irony here. Because Busch was only recently tipped to replace the underperforming Herbst at 23XI Racing in 2026. Ouch.

Busch would eventually finish his day down in 34th position, one place ahead of one-time fierce rival Brad Keselowski.

This weekend was supposed to be the start of a new era for Busch after Andy Street replaced Randall Burnett as his crew chief at Richard Childress Racing. Instead it was just another false dawn.

Things, surely, can only get better in 2026. Busch nation will certainly hope so.

NASCAR Results: Cup Series star in last-lap playoff heartbreak after pit road mistakes

Related