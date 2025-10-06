close global

A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin FUMES at team after keeping major playoff rival alive

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin FUMES at team after keeping major playoff rival alive

Graham Shaw
A composite image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin was literally fuming in Charlotte on Sunday evening after unwittingly handing a major NASCAR rival new life in the Cup Series playoffs.

The 44-year-old superstar was already pretty much guaranteed a spot in the Final 8 heading to Sunday’s elimination race at the Roval, but three-time champion Joey Logano was in real danger of an early exit.

In an ideal world Hamlin would advance safe in the knowledge that playoff king Logano would no longer be a factor in the 2025 title race, but things went horribly wrong on the final lap of the Bank of America Roval 400.

Hamlin, clearly unaware of the implications, passed the No. 1 car of Ross Chastain in a move which sent Chastain below the cutline and Logano above. Incredible scenes.

The drama did not stop there, with Chastain then wrecking Hamlin at the final chicane in a desperate bid to regain the advantage in the race for playoff survival. This was the final nail in the coffin for Ross, who would lose several more places as he reversed across the line in a wild finish.

NASCAR TODAY: Cup Series star in dramatic heartbreak as Kyle Busch opens up on huge change

Hamlin rages at Logano blunder

Afterwards Hamlin was clearly frustrated by the lack of information provided by his pit crew as he fumed about the implications of that final-lap overtake.

Hamlin told reporters, including FOX insider Bob Pockrass: “I would have made the best decision for me, I wish I would have known.”

Now Hamlin will wake up every day for at least three weeks knowing that three-time champion Logano remains a danger to his bid for that elusive first ever Cup Series title.

He admitted: “I mean on pace the 1 is faster than the 22 but if it comes down to the final four, the 22 probably has a leg up there.

“But again, I’m just trying to advance and again, I didn’t know if I was running 10th or 25th. Listening to the radio all the time, there was just crickets, nobody said anything, nobody told me anything. I wish they did.”

That frustration from Hamlin was displayed again in another postrace conversation, in which he angrily says “I would not have passed him” (you can watch that here).

After all that chaos and excitement, the playoffs move on to the Round of 8 this week with Las Vegas hosting the South Point 400 (Sunday, 5.30pm ET, USA network).

NASCAR Charlotte results

The final results from Sunday at the Roval looked like this:

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford
5Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford
7Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9A.J. Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
11William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford
14Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota
16Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford
17Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford
18Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
20Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
21Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
22Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford
23Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
25Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
27Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford
30Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota
32Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33Josh Bilicki (66)Garage 66 Ford
34Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford
35Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford
37Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford

Latest Cup Series playoff standings

The standings look like this after Charlotte, and heading into Las Vegas:

Rank Driver +/- to Cutoff Line
1 Denny Hamlin +8
2 Ryan Blaney +6
3 Kyle Larson +4
4 William Byron +4
ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE
5 Christopher Bell -4
6 Chase Elliott -14
7 Chase Briscoe -14
8 Joey Logano -24

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tipped for INCREDIBLE team switch

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Denny Hamlin Joey Logano Ross Chastain

F1 Standings

