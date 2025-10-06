NASCAR star Denny Hamlin FUMES at team after keeping major playoff rival alive
Denny Hamlin was literally fuming in Charlotte on Sunday evening after unwittingly handing a major NASCAR rival new life in the Cup Series playoffs.
The 44-year-old superstar was already pretty much guaranteed a spot in the Final 8 heading to Sunday’s elimination race at the Roval, but three-time champion Joey Logano was in real danger of an early exit.
In an ideal world Hamlin would advance safe in the knowledge that playoff king Logano would no longer be a factor in the 2025 title race, but things went horribly wrong on the final lap of the Bank of America Roval 400.
Hamlin, clearly unaware of the implications, passed the No. 1 car of Ross Chastain in a move which sent Chastain below the cutline and Logano above. Incredible scenes.
The drama did not stop there, with Chastain then wrecking Hamlin at the final chicane in a desperate bid to regain the advantage in the race for playoff survival. This was the final nail in the coffin for Ross, who would lose several more places as he reversed across the line in a wild finish.
Hamlin rages at Logano blunder
Afterwards Hamlin was clearly frustrated by the lack of information provided by his pit crew as he fumed about the implications of that final-lap overtake.
Hamlin told reporters, including FOX insider Bob Pockrass: “I would have made the best decision for me, I wish I would have known.”
Now Hamlin will wake up every day for at least three weeks knowing that three-time champion Logano remains a danger to his bid for that elusive first ever Cup Series title.
He admitted: “I mean on pace the 1 is faster than the 22 but if it comes down to the final four, the 22 probably has a leg up there.
“But again, I’m just trying to advance and again, I didn’t know if I was running 10th or 25th. Listening to the radio all the time, there was just crickets, nobody said anything, nobody told me anything. I wish they did.”
That frustration from Hamlin was displayed again in another postrace conversation, in which he angrily says “I would not have passed him” (you can watch that here).
After all that chaos and excitement, the playoffs move on to the Round of 8 this week with Las Vegas hosting the South Point 400 (Sunday, 5.30pm ET, USA network).
NASCAR Charlotte results
The final results from Sunday at the Roval looked like this:
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|2
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|4
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|5
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|7
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|8
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|A.J. Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|10
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|11
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|12
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|13
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|16
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|17
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|18
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|19
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|20
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|21
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|23
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|24
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|25
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|27
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|28
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|29
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|30
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|31
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|32
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|33
|Josh Bilicki (66)
|Garage 66 Ford
|34
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|35
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|36
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|37
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
Latest Cup Series playoff standings
The standings look like this after Charlotte, and heading into Las Vegas:
|Rank
|Driver
|+/- to Cutoff Line
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|+8
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|+6
|3
|Kyle Larson
|+4
|4
|William Byron
|+4
|ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE
|5
|Christopher Bell
|-4
|6
|Chase Elliott
|-14
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|-14
|8
|Joey Logano
|-24
