Team Penske champion set up for playoff elimination after Roval mess

Joey Logano is in serious danger of failing to defend his NASCAR Cup Series championship, for the fourth time in four defences.

The reigning champ needed some last lap shenanigans to sneak past Ross Chastain and into the Round of 8, but got exactly what he needed in a dramatic race at the Charlotte Roval.

Both of 23XI Racing's cars were eliminated despite Tyler Reddick's pole position start, with neither ever seriously threatening Logano's place in the next round.

Logano survived purely by the grace of Chastain's pit road mistakes, as well as Denny Hamlin's crew omitting to tell him that he could eliminate the reigning champion by simply holding position on track, but is on the outside looking in once again now.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the latest playoff standings below.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after the Round of 8

Following Sunday afternoon's race at the Charlotte Roval, here is how the playoff standings shape up in the Cup Series.

Rank Driver +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Denny Hamlin +8 2 Ryan Blaney +6 3 Kyle Larson +4 4 William Byron +4 ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE 5 Christopher Bell -4 6 Chase Elliott -14 7 Chase Briscoe -14 8 Joey Logano -24

