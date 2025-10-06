NASCAR Today: Cup Series star in dramatic heartbreak as Kyle Busch opens up on huge change
Joey Logano transferred to the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 8 on Sunday by the narrowest of margins at the Charlotte Roval...at the expense of a rival.
Kyle Busch opens up on massive team change
Kyle Busch has opened up on a major change to his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team this week.
23XI star speaks out on lawsuit impact amid Cup Series title fight
23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has admitted that he wasn't even aware of an update in the team's legal case ahead of the Charlotte weekend.
Denny Hamlin reacts as NASCAR parts way with key figure
NASCAR Cup Series legend Denny Hamlin has issued his reaction to the axing of Jusan Hamilton by NASCAR, claiming the move 'doesn't matter'.
23XI owner opens up on new NASCAR legal filings from rivals
Denny Hamlin has opened up on ten of his fellow NASCAR team owners signing letters asking for the continuation of the charter system, amid his team's legal dispute with the series.
