NASCAR Results Today: Logano at risk of playoff axe going into final stage at Charlotte Roval

Shane van Gisbergen delivered an early reminder of why he's considered NASCAR's road course master on Sunday, dominating the first two stages at the Charlotte Roval.

The New Zealander is hunting for his fifth road course win in a row in the Cup Series, while drivers around him battle desperately to avoid playoff elimination in the final race of this year's Round of 12.

Ross Chastain, meanwhile, recovered from a mishap on the exit of pit road to claim seven absolutely crucial points in Stage 2 to put him just three points behind Joey Logano for what looks like being the final playoff place, with Tyler Reddick waiting to pick up the pieces if either falters.

Outside of the playoffs, Kyle Busch's season has continued to go from bad to worse. The two-time Cup Series champion was wrecked by Carson Hocevar (whose team blamed Ryan Preece) in the first corner, leaving him needing repairs which put him some ten laps down.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the stage results below!

NASCAR Cup Series - Charlotte Roval Stage two results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford 2 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota 3 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 5 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 9 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 10 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford

NASCAR Cup Series - Charlotte Roval Stage one results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 5 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 6 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 8 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 9 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

