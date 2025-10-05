close global

﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

NASCAR Results Today: Logano at risk of playoff axe going into final stage at Charlotte Roval

NASCAR Results Today: Logano at risk of playoff axe going into final stage at Charlotte Roval

Chris Deeley
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

Shane van Gisbergen delivered an early reminder of why he's considered NASCAR's road course master on Sunday, dominating the first two stages at the Charlotte Roval.

The New Zealander is hunting for his fifth road course win in a row in the Cup Series, while drivers around him battle desperately to avoid playoff elimination in the final race of this year's Round of 12.

Ross Chastain, meanwhile, recovered from a mishap on the exit of pit road to claim seven absolutely crucial points in Stage 2 to put him just three points behind Joey Logano for what looks like being the final playoff place, with Tyler Reddick waiting to pick up the pieces if either falters.

Outside of the playoffs, Kyle Busch's season has continued to go from bad to worse. The two-time Cup Series champion was wrecked by Carson Hocevar (whose team blamed Ryan Preece) in the first corner, leaving him needing repairs which put him some ten laps down.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the stage results below!

Who won the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race today?

NASCAR Cup Series - Charlotte Roval Stage two results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford
2Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota
3Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford
9Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford

NASCAR Cup Series - Charlotte Roval Stage one results

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

