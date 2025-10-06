NASCAR star Carson Hocevar opens up on next Facebook Marketplace purchase

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series sensation Carson Hocevar has opened up on his next Facebook Marketplace purchase.

22-year-old Hocevar has been the talk of NASCAR this year, with his controversial racing style mixed with obvious talent causing a stir in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports.

He is also known for making purchases on Facebook Marketplace, and now he has opened up on his purchasing of old NASCAR cars on the site.

Hocevar revealed to The Athletic that he has a few old stock cars, admitting that he has his eyes on a remake that he saw on social media.

"Definitely another NASCAR car," Hocevar said when asked what his next Facebook Marketplace purchase would be. "I’m up to three or four that I own. One’s going to be a remake of a street car I saw in a funny Instagram post. Another is a real Cup car I want to get."

However, he revealed he wasn't interested in a legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr car. "There’s a 1981 Dale Earnhardt car or something on Facebook Marketplace that people DM and text me about all the time," Hocevar continued. "The people even DM’d me specifically asking if I wanted it before they listed it, but I’m like, 'No, I’m good. I have enough Dale stuff.'

"Christian Eckes texted me something, Jesse Love sent me something. Even drivers I don’t really talk to that much are sending me stuff."

Did Carson Hocevar buy a Chili's branch?

Hocevar recently claimed on social media to have bought his local branch of Chili's, but that turned out to not be the whole truth.

For a driver notorious for making unusual purchases, Hocevar (who is sponsored by the restaurant chain) making the move seemed unlikely, but not beyond the realm of possibility.

The initial social media post said: "I BOUGHT MY HOMETOWN CHILI’S LOCATION IN PORTAGE, MICHIGAN.

"I am excited to announce after seeing this post [from a local radio station claiming the Chili's location would be torn down], I made a call and got a hold of my friends at Chili’s. I wanted to be able to save this location as it’s very close to home.

"It shocked me to find out the folks at 107.7 RKR had no base to their claims, and this location was open. I figured it would be worthy investment to still invest and so I am proud to announce that I bought this Chili’s location in my hometown."

However, Hocevar later revealed that he had bent the truth to spite a local radio station. "So, in Portage some radio station made some clickbait thing about the Chili's shutting down," he revealed. "And [Chili's] asked me if I would promote it, say it's not closed, and I was like...can I just say I bought it? Until the first payment hits?

"They loved it, so that's kind of how you fight fire with fire nowadays. Clickbait, you gotta fight it with another clickbait. The radio station made a retraction that got about 11 likes, but the original post got about 600 comments and 500 shares or something."

