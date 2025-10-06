23XI star speaks out on lawsuit impact amid Cup Series title fight

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace has admitted that he wasn't even aware of an update in the team's legal case ahead of the Charlotte weekend.

Both 23XI Racing and First Row Motorsports have been involved in an anti-trust lawsuit with NASCAR for much of the 2025 season, but on Friday night, some of NASCAR's leading figures released statements urging for resolution to keep its current charter system in place.

The letters were submitted as part of a NASCAR filing to Judge Kenneth D. Bell, with NASCAR essentially asking Bell to make a ruling against 23XI and Front Row Motorsports ahead of a likely December 1st trial.

But 23XI Racing had two racers still gunning for championship success in 2025, with Wallace and team-mate Tyler Reddick in the Cup Series round of 12, although both were eliminated at the Roval.

23XI Racing's reaction to lawsuit

Ahead of Sunday's race, Wallace revealed that he has his sights set on a maiden NASCAR Cup Series championship, and is not worried about off-track matters.

"It’s our livelihoods to give it everything we’ve got for the race that’s ahead of us," Wallace told media on Saturday. "That sounds like a cliche answer, but I could care less.

"I’ve got five races left to go out and fight for a championship, and I set that tone from the beginning of the year: 'We’ve gotta work our tails off to make it count each and every week'.

"With everything going on in the background… I stay focused on the things I can control. I didn’t even know anything went on (Friday) night."

