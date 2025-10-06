Denny Hamlin reacts as NASCAR parts way with key figure

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series legend Denny Hamlin has issued his reaction to the axing of Jusan Hamilton by NASCAR, claiming the move 'doesn't matter'.

Hamilton was axed as a race director with NASCAR with just six races remaining in the season, with various reports insisting the decision was 'not performance based'.

The 34-year-old became the race director of a Cup Series race for the first time back in 2018, when he officiated the race at Pocono Raceway that year.

He then became the first Black race director of the Daytona 500 in 2022, when he took over the role from Tim Bermann, but together Hamilton and Bermann have been working on races in 2025 in what Hamlin described as a 'button pressing' role.

The timing of the axing was questioned by many due to the fact that the Cup Series is well into its 2025 playoffs, but Hamlin has warned people not to speculate on the reasons for Hamilton's departure.

"It's interesting timing, obviously there's something there that none of us know and I don't think we can speculate," Hamlin told the Actions Detrimental podcast.

"But they did say 'it has nothing to do with performance'. Those who don't know what his role was, he was kind of in the tower on a weekly basis, one of the two guys that presses the button.

"I've had conversations with him, maybe last year or the year before on the timing of the pressing of the button, you know, how there was a wide range."

Hamlin continued: "No it doesn't [matter]. You should just assume they'll fill it with somebody."

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

Hamlin unsure of Hamilton departure impact

Hamilton's official title was managing director for competition operations, but he is no longer an employee of NASCAR.

He took on many different roles within the organisation since joining as an intern in 2012, and previously oversaw NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program.

In the days leading up to Hamilton's release from the company, he was not only working as a race director, but also overseeing the development of the NASCAR season schedule strategy, event schedule strategy, as well as international and domestic expansion.

Taking to X, Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass attempted to clarify Hamilton's exit for fans, saying: "NASCAR has parted ways with race director Jusan Hamilton. NASCAR confirmed he is no longer with the company but would not elaborate.

"My understanding is the decision was not performance related."

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related