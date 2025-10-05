Kyle Busch opens up on massive team change
Kyle Busch opens up on massive team change
Kyle Busch has opened up on a major change to his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team this week.
Randall Burnett had been Busch's crew chief since he made the move to RCR but, in the wake of the announcement that Burnett will move to Trackhouse Racing to work with Connor Zilisch next year, he has been moved back into a 'support role' for the rest of the year.
Andy Street has stepped up as interim crew chief for the rest of the year, hoping to help Busch snap a winless streak which has now stretched to 88 races.
Speaking at the Charlotte Roval this weekend, Busch paid tribute to his time working with Burnett and admitted that he's not especially bothered who crew chiefs for him next year – as long as they're good enough.
Busch reveals love for departing crew chief
“It’s their race team – not mine," Busch said. "I want to obviously be a part of a winning team, and we’re working towards that.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re young or old, if they’re a different demographic, nationality, it doesn’t matter to me. It’s whoever is good and whoever can put us in the right place to be able to go out there and compete.
“I love Randall for everything that he is and who he was for our race team when I joined this team – the relationship that we had and friendship, his kid driving go-karts for me. It’s a matter of things changing and we’re looking for some more.”
He also told the media: “Obviously, I mean, we’re not getting the results, right? Results (are) what matters. We’re in a performance-based business and not getting the results. It’s got to fall back on someone, and they re-signed me for another year. So that kind of gave me the notion of they’ve got my back. And we needed to find a change somewhere.”
