NASCAR Today: Owners beg for legal settlement as Hamlin admits mistake over 23XI issue

A host of NASCAR team owners have put pen to paper to throw their power into asking for a settlement in the company's legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Denny Hamlin admits regret of handling of 23XI disaster

Denny Hamlin has admitted that he misjudged the situation between himself and Bubba Wallace after last weekend's dramatic finish at Kansas.

Facebook Marketplace bandit Carson Hocevar explains elaborate lie about buying Chili's branch

NASCAR Cup Series star Carson Hocevar has admitted that he wasn't entirely honest in a recent social media post, in which he claimed to have bought his local branch of Chili's.

Bubba Wallace reveals 'heart-to-heart' with Denny Hamlin over controversial Kansas wreck

Bubba Wallace has opened up on a tough week in his NASCAR Cup Series career, after contact with team owner Denny Hamlin cost him a season-changing win at Kansas last Sunday.

Major update emerges on RAM's NASCAR return as new signing announced

Global automotive group Stellantis, who own the Dodge and Ram brands, today announced a major appointment with knock-on NASCAR effects.

