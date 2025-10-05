close global

An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

NASCAR Today: Owners beg for legal settlement as Hamlin admits mistake over 23XI issue

NASCAR Today: Owners beg for legal settlement as Hamlin admits mistake over 23XI issue

Chris Deeley
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

A host of NASCAR team owners have put pen to paper to throw their power into asking for a settlement in the company's legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin admits regret of handling of 23XI disaster

Related image
Related image

Denny Hamlin has admitted that he misjudged the situation between himself and Bubba Wallace after last weekend's dramatic finish at Kansas.

➡️ READ MORE

Facebook Marketplace bandit Carson Hocevar explains elaborate lie about buying Chili's branch

Related image
Related image

NASCAR Cup Series star Carson Hocevar has admitted that he wasn't entirely honest in a recent social media post, in which he claimed to have bought his local branch of Chili's.

➡️ READ MORE

Bubba Wallace reveals 'heart-to-heart' with Denny Hamlin over controversial Kansas wreck

Related image
Related image

Bubba Wallace has opened up on a tough week in his NASCAR Cup Series career, after contact with team owner Denny Hamlin cost him a season-changing win at Kansas last Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Major update emerges on RAM's NASCAR return as new signing announced

Related image
Related image

Global automotive group Stellantis, who own the Dodge and Ram brands, today announced a major appointment with knock-on NASCAR effects.

➡️ READ MORE

