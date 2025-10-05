NASCAR Race Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit the Charlotte Roval today - Sunday, October 5 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will see the Cup Series stars complete 109 laps around the 2.32 mile road course, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

Chase Elliott locked himself into the Round of 8 last weekend with a dramatic win, after Denny Hamlin and his damaged power steering knocked Bubba Wallace out of the lead in overtime.

After a close-fought qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's race from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes. The 23XI star set the fastest time of all 37 drivers with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.

Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).

What time is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race today?

The Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today, Sunday, October 5.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm

United States Central (CT): 2pm

United States Mountain (MT): 1pm

United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon



What TV channel is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



NASCAR Charlotte Roval lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing 2 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing 3 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing 6 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports 7 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing 9 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing 10 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing 11 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske 12 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing 13 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports 14 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports 16 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing 17 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske 18 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team 19 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske 20 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing 21 Justin Haley (15) Spire Motorsports 22 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing 23 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing 24 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports 25 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) Hyak Motorsports 27 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports 28 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing 29 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing 30 Noah Gragson (42) Front Row Motorsports 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports 32 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing 33 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing 34 BJ McLeod (66) MBM Motorsports 35 John Hunter Nemechek (26) Legacy Motor Club 36 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing 37 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club

