A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR Race Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Chris Deeley
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit the Charlotte Roval today - Sunday, October 5 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will see the Cup Series stars complete 109 laps around the 2.32 mile road course, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

Chase Elliott locked himself into the Round of 8 last weekend with a dramatic win, after Denny Hamlin and his damaged power steering knocked Bubba Wallace out of the lead in overtime.

After a close-fought qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's race from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes. The 23XI star set the fastest time of all 37 drivers with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.

Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

What time is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race today?

The Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today, Sunday, October 5.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon

What TV channel is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

NASCAR Charlotte Roval lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing
2Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing
3Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing
4Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports
5Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing
6Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports
7Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing
9AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing
10Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing
11Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske
12Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing
13William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports
14Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing
15Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports
16Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing
17Joey Logano (22)Team Penske
18Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team
19Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske
20Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing
21Justin Haley (15)Spire Motorsports
22Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing
23Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing
24Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports
25Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)Hyak Motorsports
27Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports
28Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing
29Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing
30Noah Gragson (42)Front Row Motorsports
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports
32Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing
33Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing
34BJ McLeod (66)MBM Motorsports
35John Hunter Nemechek (26)Legacy Motor Club
36Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing
37Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club

