NASCAR Race Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit the Charlotte Roval today - Sunday, October 5 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will see the Cup Series stars complete 109 laps around the 2.32 mile road course, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.
Chase Elliott locked himself into the Round of 8 last weekend with a dramatic win, after Denny Hamlin and his damaged power steering knocked Bubba Wallace out of the lead in overtime.
After a close-fought qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's race from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes. The 23XI star set the fastest time of all 37 drivers with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.
Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.
Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).
What time is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race today?
The Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval is scheduled to start at 3pm ET today, Sunday, October 5.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon
What TV channel is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval race on today?
Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 2:30pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.
Live stream options
Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.
You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
NASCAR Charlotte Roval lineup today
Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing
|2
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing
|3
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing
|6
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports
|7
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing
|10
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing
|11
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske
|12
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing
|13
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|16
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing
|17
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske
|18
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team
|19
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske
|20
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing
|21
|Justin Haley (15)
|Spire Motorsports
|22
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing
|23
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing
|24
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|Hyak Motorsports
|27
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports
|28
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing
|29
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing
|30
|Noah Gragson (42)
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports
|32
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing
|34
|BJ McLeod (66)
|MBM Motorsports
|35
|John Hunter Nemechek (26)
|Legacy Motor Club
|36
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing
|37
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club
