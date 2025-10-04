NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive
NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes.
The 23XI star set the fastest lap of all 37 drivers at the Charlotte Roval with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.
Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.
Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).
Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five, with Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain completing the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!
NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at the Roval?
After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at the Charlotte Roval, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing
|1:25.939
|2
|Shane van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing
|+0.032
|3
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+0.221
|4
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+0.367
|5
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing
|+0.541
|6
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports
|+0.632
|7
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+0.652
|8
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+0.662
|9
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing
|+0.669
|10
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing
|+0.745
|11
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske
|+0.831
|12
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing
|+0.831
|13
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+0.870
|14
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+0.990
|15
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+1.045
|16
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing
|+1.131
|17
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske
|+1.136
|18
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team
|+1.142
|19
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske
|+1.146
|20
|Daniel Suarez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing
|+1.206
|21
|Justin Haley (15)
|Spire Motorsports
|+1.237
|22
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing
|+1.341
|23
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing
|+1.421
|24
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports
|+1.439
|25
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+1.495
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)
|Hyak Motorsports
|+1.506
|27
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports
|+1.537
|28
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing
|+1.599
|29
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing
|+1.704
|30
|Noah Gragson (42)
|Front Row Motorsports
|+1.772
|31
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports
|+1.797
|32
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing
|+2.206
|33
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing
|+2.344
|34
|BJ McLeod (66)
|MBM Motorsports
|+2.672
|35
|John Hunter Nemechek (26)
|Legacy Motor Club
|+3.384
|36
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing
|+12.099
|37
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club
|DNS
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive
- 3 hours ago
Denny Hamlin admits regret of handling of 23XI disaster
- 12 minutes ago
Bubba Wallace reveals 'heart-to-heart' with Denny Hamlin over controversial Kansas wreck
- 1 hour ago
Facebook Marketplace bandit Carson Hocevar explains elaborate lie about buying Chili's branch
- 2 hours ago
F1 team disqualified at Singapore Grand Prix after technical failure
- Yesterday 21:01
Sacked Red Bull boss Christian Horner 'calling team owners' for jobs
- Yesterday 19:06
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- Yesterday 16:20
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september