NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes.

The 23XI star set the fastest lap of all 37 drivers at the Charlotte Roval with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.

Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).

Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five, with Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain completing the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at the Charlotte Roval, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing 1:25.939 2 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing +0.032 3 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing +0.221 4 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +0.367 5 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing +0.541 6 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports +0.632 7 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +0.652 8 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing +0.662 9 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing +0.669 10 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing +0.745 11 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +0.831 12 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +0.831 13 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +0.870 14 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +0.990 15 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +1.045 16 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing +1.131 17 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske +1.136 18 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team +1.142 19 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske +1.146 20 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing +1.206 21 Justin Haley (15) Spire Motorsports +1.237 22 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing +1.341 23 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing +1.421 24 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports +1.439 25 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports +1.495 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) Hyak Motorsports +1.506 27 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports +1.537 28 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing +1.599 29 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing +1.704 30 Noah Gragson (42) Front Row Motorsports +1.772 31 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports +1.797 32 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing +2.206 33 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing +2.344 34 BJ McLeod (66) MBM Motorsports +2.672 35 John Hunter Nemechek (26) Legacy Motor Club +3.384 36 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing +12.099 37 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club DNS

