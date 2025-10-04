close global

﻿
An image of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive

NASCAR Qualifying Results: 23XI star STUNS road course master to keep championship hopes alive

Chris Deeley
An image of 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Tyler Reddick will start Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 from pole position as he looks to salvage his playoff hopes.

The 23XI star set the fastest lap of all 37 drivers at the Charlotte Roval with a blistering lap, enough to beat road course specialist Shane van Gisbergen, who looked set to take the session until Reddick's run.

Reddick is very much on the outside looking in coming into Sunday's elimination race, sitting 29 points below the cut line and 11th of 12 remaining postseason drivers – but even a Stage 1 victory could slash that gap to a manageable margin.

Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney are the only two drivers coming into this weekend completely safe, with Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, Reddick, and Austin Cindric all mired below the cut line (in order from ninth to 12th).

Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five, with Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, AJ Allmendinger and Ross Chastain completing the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at the Roval?

After Saturday afternoon's qualifying session at the Charlotte Roval, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing1:25.939
2Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing+0.032
3Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing+0.221
4Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+0.367
5Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing+0.541
6Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports+0.632
7Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+0.652
8Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing+0.662
9AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing+0.669
10Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing+0.745
11Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske+0.831
12Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing+0.831
13William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+0.870
14Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+0.990
15Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+1.045
16Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing+1.131
17Joey Logano (22)Team Penske+1.136
18Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team+1.142
19Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske+1.146
20Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing+1.206
21Justin Haley (15)Spire Motorsports+1.237
22Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing+1.341
23Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing+1.421
24Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports+1.439
25Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports+1.495
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)Hyak Motorsports+1.506
27Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports+1.537
28Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing+1.599
29Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing+1.704
30Noah Gragson (42)Front Row Motorsports+1.772
31Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports+1.797
32Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing+2.206
33Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing+2.344
34BJ McLeod (66)MBM Motorsports+2.672
35John Hunter Nemechek (26)Legacy Motor Club+3.384
36Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing+12.099
37Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor ClubDNS

