NASCAR team owners beg for settlement in 23XI and Front Row legal battle

A host of NASCAR team owners have put pen to paper to throw their power into asking for a settlement in the company's legal battle against 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Representatives from nine of the 13 current chartered teams have submitted signed declarations as part of NASCAR's filing for summary judgement on Friday, the latest step in a legal battle which has been running for a year.

Team owners including Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske and Joe Gibbs have finally involved themselves with proceedings in order to defend NASCAR's charter system, after warnings that the legal battle risks forcing massive changes to that system, with Judge Kenneth D. Bell warning in August that a win for 23XI and FRM would mean that charters will 'look different even if the charter system survives'.

Gibbs wrote that the most important thing was that the suit is 'resolved amicably, quickly and in a manner that preserves the charter system and the long-term viability of our incredible sport', with Hendrick calling for the case to be 'resolved in a way that does not put the sport at risk'.

NASCAR wrote in its filing: “Neither greed, nor an individual’s bruised ego over his inability to deliver on some promises he [23XI co-owner Curtis Polk] made to other teams, justifies trying to destroy an institution that countless people, including the France family, tracks, team owners, and drivers have spent decades developing and growing.

"Plaintiffs’ case should come to an end (as the garage wants) so that the focus can return to exciting racing on the track for the remainder of 2025 and planning can begin for a pivotal 2026 season.”

Team statements a win for NASCAR, says NASCAR

Each side has, naturally, called the teams' submissions a win for their own point of view, with a NASCAR statement reading: “Today’s filing demonstrates that NASCAR’s charter system has the support of race teams throughout the garage, and that the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports lawsuit is not in the best interests of the sport.

"This lawsuit is not about antitrust; it is merely an attempt to renegotiate an agreement that was signed and is being honored by all other race teams.”

On the counter side, Jeffrey Kessler, representing the teams, called the declarations 'supportive' of his clients' side, saying: “They have supported charters because teams cannot survive without them. The declarations from team owners and executives acknowledge this same economic reality.

"Nor do they excuse NASCAR’s anticompetitive conduct or its unlawful monopoly, points 23XI and Front Row have maintained from the start.

“Many teams have expressed a desire to resolve this matter, a goal my clients share, but NASCAR has yet to demonstrate a similar willingness to engage in meaningful resolution.”

