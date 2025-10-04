close global

﻿
A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star names 'most punchable face' as Hamlin issues verdict on Busch split

Chris Deeley
A generic NASCAR logo

We can imagine several NASCAR drivers nodding furiously as they hear one star admit he has the most punchable face in the sport.

Denny Hamlin issues verdict on Kyle Busch split as RCR struggles continue

A new NASCAR Cup Series era begins for Kyle Busch in Charlotte this weekend as he looks to reclaim past glories.

Michael Jordan and 23XI's latest lawsuit demand revealed

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed a new court motion in relation to their ongoing battle with NASCAR.

Jeff Gordon confesses some NASCAR losses still haunt him

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon has admitted that some of his race losses still haunt him, some ten years after his Cup Series retirement.

Wild NASCAR odds highlight the insane reality of Cup Series blockbuster at Charlotte

If you took one look at the odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff blockbuster at Charlotte's Roval, you’d be forgiven for asking: 'Why even race at all?'.

