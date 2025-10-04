close global

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel and live stream

Chris Deeley
The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Charlotte Roval today (Saturday, October 4) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the tricky road course will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400, the elimination race of the playoffs Round of 12.

In last season's race at the Roval, it was road course master Shane van Gisbergen – still driving as a part-time entry – who took pole, edging out Tyler Reddick and AJ Allmendinger to have his pick of starting spots.

It was Kyle Larson who took the win that day, leading an all-playoff top five ahead of Christopher Bell, William Byron, Austin Cindric, and Chase Elliott. The real drama came after the race though, with Joey Logano initially being eliminated from post-season contention before Alex Bowman's car failed post-race tech, giving the Team Penske star a reprieve which he would eventually parley into the title.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 3:10pm ET on Saturday, October 4, with practice taking place directly before at 2pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3:10pm
United States (CT): 2:10pm
United States (MT): 1:10pm
United States (PT): 12:10pm

What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1Josh Bilicki66NY Racing Team Chevrolet
2Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
3Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
4A.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
7Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
10Riley Herbst35Rick Ware Racing Ford
11Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
12Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
13Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
19Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
2Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
3Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
5Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
6Shane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
7Austin Cindric (P)2Team Penske Ford
8Ryan Blaney (P)12Team Penske Ford
9Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske Ford
10Ross Chastain (P)1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11Tyler Reddick (P)4523XI Racing Toyota
12William Byron (P)24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13Bubba Wallace (P)2323XI Racing Toyota
14Chase Briscoe (P)19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15Kyle Larson (P)5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16Christopher Bell (P)20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

