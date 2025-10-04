NASCAR Qualifying Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Charlotte Roval today (Saturday, October 4) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at the tricky road course will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400, the elimination race of the playoffs Round of 12.

In last season's race at the Roval, it was road course master Shane van Gisbergen – still driving as a part-time entry – who took pole, edging out Tyler Reddick and AJ Allmendinger to have his pick of starting spots.

It was Kyle Larson who took the win that day, leading an all-playoff top five ahead of Christopher Bell, William Byron, Austin Cindric, and Chase Elliott. The real drama came after the race though, with Joey Logano initially being eliminated from post-season contention before Alex Bowman's car failed post-race tech, giving the Team Penske star a reprieve which he would eventually parley into the title.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 3:10pm ET on Saturday, October 4, with practice taking place directly before at 2pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 3:10pm

United States (CT): 2:10pm

United States (MT): 1:10pm

United States (PT): 12:10pm



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Group 1

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Josh Bilicki 66 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 2 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 4 A.J. Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 5 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 6 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 7 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 8 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Ford 11 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 12 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 19 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Group 2

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 2 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 3 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 5 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 7 Austin Cindric (P) 2 Team Penske Ford 8 Ryan Blaney (P) 12 Team Penske Ford 9 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske Ford 10 Ross Chastain (P) 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 Tyler Reddick (P) 45 23XI Racing Toyota 12 William Byron (P) 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 13 Bubba Wallace (P) 23 23XI Racing Toyota 14 Chase Briscoe (P) 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 15 Kyle Larson (P) 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Christopher Bell (P) 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 17 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

