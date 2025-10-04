NASCAR Qualifying Today: Charlotte Roval start time, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Charlotte Roval today (Saturday, October 4) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.
Today's qualifying session at the tricky road course will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400, the elimination race of the playoffs Round of 12.
In last season's race at the Roval, it was road course master Shane van Gisbergen – still driving as a part-time entry – who took pole, edging out Tyler Reddick and AJ Allmendinger to have his pick of starting spots.
It was Kyle Larson who took the win that day, leading an all-playoff top five ahead of Christopher Bell, William Byron, Austin Cindric, and Chase Elliott. The real drama came after the race though, with Joey Logano initially being eliminated from post-season contention before Alex Bowman's car failed post-race tech, giving the Team Penske star a reprieve which he would eventually parley into the title.
We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this afternoon and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 3:10pm ET on Saturday, October 4, with practice taking place directly before at 2pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 3:10pm
United States (CT): 2:10pm
United States (MT): 1:10pm
United States (PT): 12:10pm
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
Group 1
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Josh Bilicki
|66
|NY Racing Team Chevrolet
|2
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|3
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|6
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|7
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|8
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|10
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|11
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|12
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|13
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|14
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|16
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|18
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|19
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Group 2
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|2
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|3
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|6
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Austin Cindric (P)
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|8
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|9
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|10
|Ross Chastain (P)
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|12
|William Byron (P)
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|13
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|14
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|15
|Kyle Larson (P)
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Christopher Bell (P)
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|17
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|18
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
