NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the Charlotte Roval today - Saturday, October 4 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.

Today's race is the third of the Xfinity Series postseason, with three of the eight qualifiers for the Round of 8 locked in ahead of the Charlotte elimination race.

This weekend's Blue Cross NC 250 will be the third playoff race in the career of Connor Zilisch, who came into the postseason on an absolutely torrid run, the No. 88 car claiming victory in seven of the last eight regular season races but has failed to claim his first postseason win thus far.

Zilisch, along with Justin Allgaier and last weekend's winner Brandon Jones, are the three drivers locked into the Round of 8 as their rivals gear up to fight like cats in a sack around the unique track.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Today's Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval is set to start at 5pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 12:40pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5pm

United States (CT): 4pm

United States (MT): 3pm

United States (PT): 2pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 4:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Saturday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Saturday.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Alex Labbe, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Connor Mosack, No. 9, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

12. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. Kaz Grala, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

19. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

20. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

21. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

23. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Andrew Patterson, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

25. Austin J. Hill, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

26. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

27. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

28. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

31. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

32. Preston Pardus, No. 50, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

33. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

34. Sage Karam, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

35. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

37. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Austin Green, No. 87, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

39. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

40. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

41. Leland Honeyman, No. 92, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

42. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



