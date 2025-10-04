NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Charlotte Roval start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the Charlotte Roval today - Saturday, October 4 - for qualifying.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday evening's Xfinity Series race, known as the Blue Cross NC 250, the third playoff race of the 2025 season.

Brandon Jones took a second win of the season last weekend at Kansas to lock himself into the playoff Round of 8, with the unpredictable Roval the last chance for any struggling drivers to win-and-in.

Three of the eight drivers – Jones, Connor Zilisch and Justin Allgaier – are already locked in through wins or points, with Sam Mayer looking safe but every other driver from Taylor Gray in fifth down to Sammy Smith in 12th separated by just 25 points total.

That close points gap will be a relief to most of the stragglers, as the bookies don't fancy their chances of taking a crucial win on Saturday evening. Zilisch's odds for the race are at -165, meaning that he's seen as more likely to win the race than not, setting him up as an even more stark favorite than road course wizard Shane van Gisbergen is in the Cup Series race.

What time is Xfinity Series qualifying today?

Xfinity Series qualifying at Charlotte is scheduled to start at 12:40pm ET today - Saturday, October 4.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 12:40pm

United States (CT): 11:40am

United States (MT): 10:40am

United States (PT): 9:40am



What TV channel is Xfinity Series qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will not be broadcast live on TV. However, you can watch all of the action live for free on The CW App.

Unfortunately, there is no live radio coverage of the session being broadcast.

Live stream options

The best streaming option to watch Xfinity Series qualifying today is via The CW App.

The CW App is showing all of the qualifying and practice sessions from the Xfinity Series in 2025 exclusively and for free.

Entry List

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event:

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Alex Labbe, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Connor Mosack, No. 9, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

9. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Daniel Hemric, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

11. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

12. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

13. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

17. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

18. Kaz Grala, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

19. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

20. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

21. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

23. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Andrew Patterson, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

25. Austin J. Hill, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

26. Ryan Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

27. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

28. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

29. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

31. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

32. Preston Pardus, No. 50, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

33. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

34. Sage Karam, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

35. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36. Thomas Annunziata, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

37. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Austin Green, No. 87, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

39. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

40. Josh Williams, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

41. Leland Honeyman, No. 92, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

42. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet



