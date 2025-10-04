Kyle Larson pinpoints serious weakness as NASCAR prepares for Charlotte Roval

Change your timezone:

Kyle Larson has admitted that his form on road courses has completely flipped in 2025, pinpointing one possible reason for the shift.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs move to the Charlotte Roval this weekend for the Round of 12 elimination race, with Larson theoretically at risk of losing out – although it would take a hugely unlikely set of occurrences.

Larson won at the Roval and at Sonoma last year, also starting on pole at the Chicago Street Race until a wreck took him out of the running, but has failed to visit victory lane at a road course in 2025.

In fact, the No. 5 car has finished outside the top 30 at four of the five road/street courses so far this year, with only Chicago (13th) providing anything other than utte disappointment.

Larson opens up on road course disasters

Speaking on the Stacking Pennies podcast this week, Larson confessed that things have gone backwards for him when he has to turn right, wondering out loud whether softer tire compounds are to blame.

"I don't know," he said. "We were lights out there last year, but...I feel like this year they've gone to a softer tire on road courses, and since we did that I, in particular, am not as good. I think just naturally abuse the tire, even if I feel like I'm not.

"We just haven't had a clean road course all year. Superspeedways and road courses took a swap for me!"

Latest NASCAR Cup Series standings

Heading into the Roval this weekend, the Cup Series playoff standings are as follows.

Rank Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ADVANCED (Kansas Win) 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford ADVANCED (New Hampshire Win) 3 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +54 4 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +48 5 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +44 6 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +40 7 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +21 8 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +13 ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE 9 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -13 10 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota -26 11 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota -29 12 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford -48

