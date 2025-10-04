Change your timezone:

A new NASCAR Cup Series era begins for Kyle Busch in Charlotte this weekend as he looks to reclaim past glories.

We are now six years removed from Busch claiming the second of his two championships, and two years out from the last time he won a race. These are the toughest of times for the man in the No. 8 Chevrolet.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2025, it appeared some change was needed if Busch is to return to anything the levels of days gone by. And this week, those changes started to happen.

First we got the news that Randall Burnett, Kyle’s crew chief at Richard Childress Racing, would move on next year to lead the crew of Trackhouse wonderkid Connor Zilisch when he enters fulltime Cup Series racing.

Then we got a further update that Burnett would exit that crew chief role immediately - with Andy Street coming in to replace him starting this weekend at the Roval.

One man ideally placed to assess where Kyle is now, and what could happen next, is Denny Hamlin. A NASCAR superstar of a similar vintage (Denny is also into his fifth decade).

He talked about the issue on his Actions Detrimental podcast, and was clear that he does not believe the 40-year-old Busch is washed at the highest level.

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim

Why did Kyle Busch and Randall Burnett split?

“I think he needed a change, I think all parties kinda needed a change. Certainly Kyle’s going through it right now. Certainly the performance is not there.

“I’m a believer that Kyle Busch still has the ability to go win races. I do that his cars are off, but I don’t think they are off to the extent that we’re seeing on Sundays.”

Elaborating on that point, Hamlin believes anybody laying the blame entirely at Burnett’s door would likely be wrong.

“I don’t know that Randall Burnett is making the car spin out every week or hit the wall every week. There’s got to be a little bit of shared responsibility in what’s going on with Kyle right now. But certainly it’s not good.

“So I think everyone just wanted a change of scenery and they’re all gonna get it.”

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch tipped for INCREDIBLE team switch

Related