The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs go up another gear in Charlotte this weekend with a blockbuster elimination race in the Round of 12.

Another four drivers will see their championship hopes die after the Bank of America Roval 400 (Sunday, 3pm ET, USA network).

That race though is only part of what should be a spectacular two days of racing in North Carolina, and we have all the key times and TV information for you.

The great news ahead of time for NASCAR fans is that the feared Cup Series blackout for YouTube TV subscribers WILL NOT happen. A short-term truce has been reached and Sunday’s race WILL now be available.

Let’s get you fully up to speed on all of the detail as the final countdown continues.

NASCAR schedule and TV details for Charlotte Roval

The full schedule for the weekend looks like this - with all the key details included:

Saturday October 4

8am ET - Driver/team track walk

9am ET - NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections

10am ET - NASCAR Cup Series driver competition briefing

10am ET - IMSA Mustang Challenge pre-race ceremonies

10.05am ET - IMSA Mustang Challenge course clearance lap

10.10am ET - IMSA Mustang Challenge race

11.30am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice (CW app)

12.40pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying (CW app)

2.00pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series Practice (truTV)

3.10pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (truTV)

4.30pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

5pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity race - Blue Cross NC 250 (CW) Sunday October 5

11am ET - NASCAR Cup Series, team access to haulers permitted

12pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series, The Drivers Meeting

2.05pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series red carpet walk (all drivers)

2.15pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions