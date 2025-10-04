NASCAR weekend schedule and full TV guide for Charlotte Roval
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs go up another gear in Charlotte this weekend with a blockbuster elimination race in the Round of 12.
Another four drivers will see their championship hopes die after the Bank of America Roval 400 (Sunday, 3pm ET, USA network).
That race though is only part of what should be a spectacular two days of racing in North Carolina, and we have all the key times and TV information for you.
The great news ahead of time for NASCAR fans is that the feared Cup Series blackout for YouTube TV subscribers WILL NOT happen. A short-term truce has been reached and Sunday’s race WILL now be available.
Let’s get you fully up to speed on all of the detail as the final countdown continues.
NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update
NASCAR schedule and TV details for Charlotte Roval
The full schedule for the weekend looks like this - with all the key details included:
Saturday October 4
Sunday October 5
READ MORE: Ryan Blaney is p****d off with NASCAR playoff claim
