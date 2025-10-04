Change your timezone:

We can imagine several NASCAR drivers nodding furiously as they read this statement - Carson Hocevar admits he has the most punchable face in the sport.

Hocevar appears to be the literal definition of ‘love or hate’ when it comes to the 2025 season. A ton of fans adore his IDGAF approach to racing - they see it as a breath of fresh air in a sport which is growing stale and old.

The man they now call ‘Hurricane’ has made plenty of enemies though, notably some of his fellow drivers in a season packed with beef.

High-profile flashpoints with Ricky Stenhouse Jnr, Ryan Blaney and Zane Smith - plus a pair of $50k fines - mean Hocevar is often hitting the headlines for what appear to be the wrong reasons. Sometimes obscuring the undoubted potential he possesses in a race car.

Hocevar and a 'punchable' admission

This week the 22-year-old from Portage, Michigan was the guest when the excellent Jeff Gluck published the latest of his ‘12 Questions’ interviews. And it was essential reading.

Gluck dusted off a question he asked drivers back in 2018 - namely “Who has the most punchable face in NASCAR?”. The answer was prime Hocevar, who is also extremely self-deprecating as well as box office.

“Most people would probably say me. I’ll just go with it. I have it coming the most.”

Gluck then followed up with “Because of your actual face, or because people want to punch you for various reasons?

Again Hocevar was self-deprecating, but again displayed the sense of humour that makes fans love him even more.

“Probably both. Mostly the second one. But everyone keeps their helmet on anyway, so it doesn’t matter.”

Another $50k fine for the 'Hurricane'

Hocevar is currently coming to terms with the second of this big fines in 2025, handed out this week following what NASCAR termed a ‘behavioral’ infringement at Kansas last weekend.

Officials announced on Wednesday that the driver of the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet had been hit with a behavioral penalty under Sections 4.4.B&D: NASCAR Member Conduct of the rule book.

The incident came when Hocevar spun to a halt on the backstretch on lap 260. NASCAR claims that after safety personnel arrived at the crash scene, Hocevar revved and spun his tires in an attempt to rejoin the field, whilst the safety workers were attending to his car.

