Michael Jordan and 23XI's latest lawsuit demand revealed

Change your timezone:

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have filed a new court motion in relation to their ongoing battle with NASCAR.

The teams have been battling NASCAR in the courts for some time now ahead of their December 1 trial, which could very well determine the future of both teams in the sport.

The teams have filed for a partial summary judgement over a market definition – claiming that the market they work in is 'premier stock car racing', which they claim NASCAR has power over.

NASCAR itself claims that the market open to the teams is wider, something which previous legal rulings involving tracks suing the series appear to back up, indicating that the market includes other racing series.

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

NASCAR lawsuit rumbles toward trial

A summary judgement on the matter would take the definition out of the hands of a potential jury.

Both parties have continued to go back and forth in court and in the media, with the release of a letter NASCAR sent to the other 13 teams detailing the extra payments they were likely to receive (around $1.5m per charter) if 23XI and FRM ran the rest of this year as Open entries (which is now the case).

The teams' attorney Jeffrey Kessler responded: “My clients are aware of the letter and its contents. This letter is yet another tactic by NASCAR to divide the teams and distract from the facts of their monopolistic practices.

“23XI and Front Row Motorsports are pursuing this lawsuit to change the sport of NASCAR for the benefit of all drivers, fans, sponsors and teams, and believe the teams have much more to gain in the long run by growing the sport for everyone.”

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related