Major update emerges on RAM's NASCAR return as new signing announced

Global automotive group Stellantis, who own the Dodge and Ram brands, today announced a major appointment with knock-on NASCAR effects.

It was revealed earlier this year that Ram are set to return to the Truck Series for 2026, with it later announced that had reached an agreement to work with Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig already operate in the Cup and Xfinity Series, but will expand their operations into the Truck Series from next season, becoming the first factory-supported team to carry the Ram badge on their car in NASCAR since 2012.

Now, Stellantis has confirmed a new employee has been hired who will lead Ram's return to the Truck Series, as well as their NHRA activities, and work closely with Kaulig.

Ram's Truck Series return gets new leader

"Stellantis today announced the appointment of Kevin Kidd as North American Motorsports Competition Director. In this role, Kidd will lead motorsports activities for NHRA and Ram’s upcoming return to the NASCAR Truck Series," an official statement read.

"Kidd’s position marks a key milestone in the company’s commitment to racing and high-performance products. Kidd brings more than 25 years of motorsports experience to the role, including leadership positions as Director, Crew Chief and Race Engineer.

"A respected figure within the racing community, Kidd also served five years on the NASCAR Competition Advisory Committee.

"His deep expertise in engineering and leading teams will be instrumental in shaping strategy on the track."

The statement also shared Kidd's reaction to his own hire, and judging by his choice of words, he's very excited about the opportunity he has.

“The intersection of engineering and competition has always been my passion,” said Kidd.

“Stellantis’ innovative approach to motorsports, especially in partnership with Kaulig Racing, presents a unique opportunity to push boundaries.

"I’m looking forward to contributing fresh ideas to help drive these efforts forward.”

Ram's first race back in NASCAR is scheduled to be the 2026 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

