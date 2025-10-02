NASCAR veteran LOVED what he saw from Denny Hamlin at Kansas

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin is desperate for NASCAR Cup Series win number 60 AND that elusive championship, and it appears he will do just about anything to get it.

That was the major takeaway from last weekend’s playoff barnburner at Kansas, where the Joe Gibbs Racing star was once again at the center of the day’s biggest flashpoint.

Just a week on from wrecking Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs at New Hampshire, Hamlin sent Bubba Wallace into the wall, wrecking the victory chances of the 23XI Racing team he co-owns with Michael Jordan.

That dramatic last-lap contact let in Chase Elliott for a shock win, while Hamlin had to settle for second and Wallace (fifth) was left to flip the middle finger at his ‘boss’.

Hamlin is sitting pretty in the playoff standings heading to this weekend’s Round of 12 elimination race in Charlotte (Sunday, 3pm ET, USA network), and very much in the mix for his first Cup Series title.

As the controversy continues to swirl around the man in the No. 11 Toyota, one NASCAR veteran is absolutely loving the postseason Hamlin vibes so far.

It's all about Denny, and that's good

Kyle Petty spoke about Hamlin’s playoff antics this week, claiming the superstar driver is “I, I, I” in 2025. And that, he says, is a very good thing.

“The thing that I take away from the past two weeks. Denny comes down last week and he’s racing his teammate [Ty Gibbs]. And he’s on the radio “get Ty out of the way, doesn’t Ty know what I’m racing for, doesn’t Ty know I need to get in the championship, I need to do this, I, I, I, - that’s what I like about Denny. It’s I, I, I.

“This week we see Denny put himself in a position to either he wins the race - and it’s number 60, that magical number - or his driver Bubba Wallace wins the race and moves on to the Round of 8. Denny’s got a lot on the line, he’s gotta make up his mind.”

The answer to that question came loud and clear when Denny nudged Bubba into that wall, and Petty just loved the call.

“He’s in that position, does he go for the win? Yes! he goes for the win - he wants 60, it’s I, I, I. And that’s what I like about Denny again! Is he wants to be that champion, he wants to be that guy that wins the most races. That’s what he races for, he doesn’t race to make fans, he doesn’t care if you work for him or not.

Bubba 'knew it was coming'

“He raced Bubba fair and square, Bubba knew it was coming, Bubba had to know it was coming. If Bubba didn’t know it was coming, he needs to go and find another profession. Because Denny Hamlin, you’re gonna have to go through him to win races. And he showed he’s willing to go through you.”

While the debate continues to rage, Petty believes we are watching peak Denny, claiming: “When they induct him into the Hall of Fame, these moments that we’re watching right now, are gonna be the highlight footage that he plays in and walks to.”

