NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.
The EcoSave 250 marks a fresh round in the Truck Series playoffs, with the round of 8 opener set to see the drivers complete 67 laps - or 152.76 miles - around the road course at the iconic North Carolina track, commonly referred to as the 'Roval'.
Fascinatingly, there is no history to go by this time around, with this being the first time that the Charlotte Roval has hosted Truck Series racing.
However, the last time that the series raced at a road course was Watkins Glen back in August, and on that occasion, it was Tricon Garage's Corey Heim who came out on top, as he has so often this season.
With the points reset, Heim heads into this weekend with the massive playoff points advantage that he earned in the regular season and in the Round of 10, plus 69 to the cutoff line and 47 points above his closest rival, Layne Riggs.
The rest of the drivers are very close indeed, with just eight points separating Daniel Hemric in third and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.
With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.
What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 12:10pm ET on Friday, October 3.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:10pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 11:10am ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:10am ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:10am ET
Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 3:30pm ET.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern Time (ET): 3:30pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 2:30pm ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 1:30pm ET ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 12:30pm ET ET
What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?
Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.
Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
Lineup
Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Brent Crews
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|02
|Ben Maier
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Carter Fartuch
|Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota
|5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|7
|Connor Zilisch
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|16
|Kris Wright
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|20
|Will Rodgers
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
|33
|Mason Maggio
|Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|41
|Josh Bilicki
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|44
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|45
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|52
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports Toyota
|62
|Wesley Slimp
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|69
|Tyler Tomassi
|MBM Ford
|71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|77
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing Ford
