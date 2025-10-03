close global

An generic image of a NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An generic image of a NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The EcoSave 250 marks a fresh round in the Truck Series playoffs, with the round of 8 opener set to see the drivers complete 67 laps - or 152.76 miles - around the road course at the iconic North Carolina track, commonly referred to as the 'Roval'.

Fascinatingly, there is no history to go by this time around, with this being the first time that the Charlotte Roval has hosted Truck Series racing.

However, the last time that the series raced at a road course was Watkins Glen back in August, and on that occasion, it was Tricon Garage's Corey Heim who came out on top, as he has so often this season.

With the points reset, Heim heads into this weekend with the massive playoff points advantage that he earned in the regular season and in the Round of 10, plus 69 to the cutoff line and 47 points above his closest rival, Layne Riggs.

The rest of the drivers are very close indeed, with just eight points separating Daniel Hemric in third and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.

With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.

NASCAR TODAY: Kyle Busch switch confirmed as Richard Childress Racing release retirement update

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 12:10pm ET on Friday, October 3.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:10pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 11:10am ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:10am ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:10am ET

Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 3:30pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 3:30pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 2:30pm ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 1:30pm ET ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 12:30pm ET ET

What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?

Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.

Car No. Driver Team
1Brent CrewsTRICON Garage Toyota
02Ben MaierYoung's Motorsports Chevrolet
2Carter FartuchReaume Brothers Racing Toyota
5Toni BreidingerTRICON Garage Toyota
7Connor ZilischSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
9Grant EnfingerCR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
11Corey HeimTRICON Garage Toyota
13Jake GarciaThorSport Racing Ford
15Tanner GrayTRICON Garage Toyota
16Kris WrightMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
17Giovanni RuggieroTRICON Garage Toyota
18Tyler AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
19Daniel HemricMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
20Will RodgersYoung's Motorsports Chevrolet
22Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers Racing Toyota
26Dawson SuttonRackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
33Mason MaggioReaume Brothers Racing Toyota
34Layne RiggsFront Row Motorsports Ford
38Chandler SmithFront Row Motorsports Ford
41Josh BilickiNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
42Matt MillsNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
44Andres Perez De LaraNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
45Bayley CurreyNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
52Kaden HoneycuttHalmar Friesen Racing Toyota
56Timmy HillHill Motorsports Toyota
62Wesley SlimpHalmar Friesen Racing Toyota
69Tyler TomassiMBM Ford
71Rajah CaruthSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
75Parker KligermanHenderson Motorsports Chevrolet
76Spencer BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
77Corey LaJoieSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
81Connor MosackMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
88Matt CraftonThorSport Racing Ford
91Jack WoodMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
98Ty MajeskiThorSport Racing Ford
99Ben RhodesThorSport Racing Ford

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

