NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Charlotte Roval start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The EcoSave 250 marks a fresh round in the Truck Series playoffs, with the round of 8 opener set to see the drivers complete 67 laps - or 152.76 miles - around the road course at the iconic North Carolina track, commonly referred to as the 'Roval'.

Fascinatingly, there is no history to go by this time around, with this being the first time that the Charlotte Roval has hosted Truck Series racing.

However, the last time that the series raced at a road course was Watkins Glen back in August, and on that occasion, it was Tricon Garage's Corey Heim who came out on top, as he has so often this season.

With the points reset, Heim heads into this weekend with the massive playoff points advantage that he earned in the regular season and in the Round of 10, plus 69 to the cutoff line and 47 points above his closest rival, Layne Riggs.

The rest of the drivers are very close indeed, with just eight points separating Daniel Hemric in third and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.

With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 12:10pm ET on Friday, October 3.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:10pm ET

United States Central Time (CT): 11:10am ET

United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:10am ET

United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:10am ET



Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 3:30pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 3:30pm ET

United States Central Time (CT): 2:30pm ET

United States Mountain Time (MT): 1:30pm ET ET

United States Pacific Time (PT): 12:30pm ET ET



What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?

Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.

Car No. Driver Team 1 Brent Crews TRICON Garage Toyota 02 Ben Maier Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Carter Fartuch Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota 5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 7 Connor Zilisch Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 16 Kris Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 17 Giovanni Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 20 Will Rodgers Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 33 Mason Maggio Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Josh Bilicki Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Andres Perez De Lara Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 52 Kaden Honeycutt Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 56 Timmy Hill Hill Motorsports Toyota 62 Wesley Slimp Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 69 Tyler Tomassi MBM Ford 71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 77 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

